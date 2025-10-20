Real Monarchs 2025 Season Ends in Heartbreak After Historic MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Debut

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (13-8-8, 4th West, 51 pts) fell 2-1 at home to Minnesota United FC 2 (12-16-10, 5th West, 44 pts) in its historic MLS NEXT Pro playoff debut. Despite the defeat, the match marked a significant milestone in the club's growing legacy, as the Monarchs showcased resilience, quality, and determination in front of their home supporters.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry fielded an almost unchanged lineup from the team's previous victory over Vancouver Whitecaps 2, making just one adjustment by reintroducing U-20 U.S. Men's National Team striker Marcos Zambrano into the starting XI. The Claret-and-Cobalt entered the club's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff match on home soil determined to carry their winning momentum into postseason success.

Real Monarchs began the match with an assertive, attacking mindset, immediately putting pressure on Minnesota's backline. In just the 5th minute, left back Tommy Silva whipped in a dangerous cross that found Zambrano inside the box, but the striker's attempt was blocked by onrushing Minnesota defenders to keep the game level.

Minnesota responded in kind, creating a dangerous chance in the 12th minute after a smooth combination play down the flank led to a close-range shot inside the 18-yard box. Midfielder Gio Villa made a crucial sliding block to deflect the attempt out for a corner, preserving the scoreline.

Villa continued to shine in the attack, showing off his technical skill in the 20th minute as he weaved past defenders on the right wing, cut inside, and unleashed a rocket that rattled off the crossbar - inches away from breaking the deadlock.

Just four minutes later, the Monarchs' persistence paid off. After a cleared free kick from Minnesota's defense, the ball fell to Jesús Barea on the left edge of the box. Barea took a composed touch before curling a stunning shot around the goalkeeper and into the far-right corner, giving Real Monarchs a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

The Monarchs' defense was then called into action in the 31st minute, producing two heroic goal-line saves - one from Silva and another from center back Rubén Mesalles, who cleared the rebound off the post to preserve the advantage.

Real Monarchs entered the locker room with confidence and momentum, eager to build on their first-half performance and add to their lead in front of the roaring home crowd.

Coming into the second half, Real Monarchs returned to the pitch with a renewed, attack-minded focus, hungry to extend their lead. However, momentum shifted in the 65th minute when Minnesota earned a penalty following a quick transition. Midfielder Alexis Farina confidently stepped up and slotted his shot straight down the middle, beating goalkeeper Will Mackay to bring the game level at 1-1.

Just five minutes later, the Monarchs were dealt a major setback when midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani received a red card for a dangerous challenge, forcing the team to play a man down for the remainder of the match. Despite the disadvantage, Real Monarchs continued to battle, with Mackay coming up big in the 82nd minute - diving to block a powerful long-range effort that looked destined for the net.

Minnesota capitalized late, finding the breakthrough in the 85th minute when left winger Kieran Chandler whipped a low cross across the face of goal. Midfielder Momoh Kamara met it first-time with a composed finish into the near post, giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

That late strike sealed the result, handing Real Monarchs a tough defeat in their historic MLS NEXT Pro playoff debut - a hard-fought battle that nonetheless marked an important milestone in the club's growing legacy.

SLC 1: 2 MIN

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - Jesús Barea (Unassisted) 34': After a Minnesota clearance from a Monarchs free kick, the ball landed at the feet of Barea on the left side of the box. The midfielder took a steady touch before curling a brilliant right-footed strike around the goalkeeper and into the far-right corner, putting Real Monarchs ahead 1-0.

MIN - Alexis Farina (Penalty) 66': Minnesota earned a penalty in the 65th minute following a quick transition. Midfielder Farina confidently stepped up to the spot and fired his shot straight down the middle, beating goalkeeper Mackay to bring the match level at 1-1.

MIN - Momoh Kamara (Kieran Chandler) 86': Minnesota's left winger Chandler delivered a sharp ball across the face of goal, where midfielder Kamara connected first-time with a composed finish to the near post, giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead late in the match.

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva (Brayan Sandoval, 88'), Giovanni Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Maximus Jennings (Kobi Henry, 88'); Luca Moisa (Omar Marquez, 73'), Griffon Dillon ©; Jesus Barea (Lineker Santos, 45'), Aiden Hezarkhani, Gio Villa; Marcos Zambrano (Owen Anderson, 80')

Subs not used: Izahi Amparo, Wesley Charpie, Liam O'Gara, Robert Alphin

Minnesota United FC 2 (3-5-2): Kayne Rizvanovich; Britton Fischer, Mukisa Kiingi, Alpha Kabia ©; Alexis Farina (Keith Romanshyn, 88'), Kieran Chandler, Roman Torres, Loic Mesanv, Momoh Kamara, Logan Dorsey (Troy Putt, 40'), Alisa Randell (Muba Nour, 83')

Subs not used: Babacar Niang, Anderson Farris, Kai Zeruhn, Justin Sosnouski

Stats Summary: SLC / MIN

Shots: 9 / 15

Shots on Goal: 1 / 5

Saves: 3 / 0

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 16

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Luca Moisa (Yellow Card, 31')

SLC: Gio Villa (Yellow Card, 52')

MIN: Momoh Kamara (Yellow Card, 61')

MIN: Britton Fischer (Yellow Card, 63')

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (Red Card, 70')

MIN: Kieran Chandler (Yellow Card, 71')

MIN: Alexis Fariña (Yellow Card, 72')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.