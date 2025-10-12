RSL Falls, 1-0, at Seattle, Playoff Chase Now Depends on Decision Day Win in St. Louis Next Saturday

SEATTLE, Wash. - Real Salt Lake (12-17-4, 40 points, 9th West) fell 1-0 at Seattle Sounders (14-9-10, 52 points, 5th West) after conceding in the fourth minute and seeing an apparent late equalizer by William Agada called back after VAR ruled offside.

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made three changes to his starting lineup from last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Colorado. Former captain Emeka Eneli and Argentine midfielder Pablo Ruiz stepped in for Braian Ojeda (Paraguay) and rising star Diego Luna (USA), both away on international duty. Australian striker Ari Piol also entered the starting XI, replacing the slightly injured Victor Olatunji, available off the bench.

Also featured in the lineup was veteran goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, RSL's only player to appear in every single one of 3,420 minutes of the 2025 season, starting all 38 matches. The 1-0 win against Colorado marked his ninth clean sheet across all competitions, and he now ranks among the top MLS goalkeepers in saves this season. Defender DeAndre Yedlin also earned his sixth start in his short RSL tenure thus far, in front of his hometown crowd in Seattle.

The Claret-and-Cobalt fell behind early after Seattle scored in the fourth minute. Despite the early setback, RSL didn't let up and responded quickly with a shot from striker Rwan Cruz just a few minutes later. As the visitors pushed for an equalizer, the momentum unfortunately swung back to the home team, which was awarded a penalty kick in the 14th minute. However, Cabral demonstrated why he's been a cornerstone for the team all season, making a crucial save, his fourth stop of eight penalty kicks faced this year.

After the saved penalty, Real Salt Lake began to find its rhythm, stringing together passes and maintaining possession to create offensive opportunities. Following four minutes of stoppage time, RSL managed to fend off the Sounders and finish the half playing a more consistent game, heading into the locker room down 1-0.

Mastroeni made one substitution at halftime, bringing on Nigerian striker William Agada for Piol. Agada's fresh legs and attacking presence were the first of several high-energy substitutions. In the 62nd minute, he gave RSL its best chance of the half, heading a cross from Yedlin just wide of the post.

As the match progressed, Olatunji was brought on with a half-hour remaining in the second half to join fellow Nigerian Agada up top. Just six minutes later, Spanish striker Jesús Barea entered the game following an impressive run with the MLS Next Pro Monarchs, where he has scored 13 goals in 18 matches ahead of next Sunday's home playoff match against Minnesota United 2. Barea quickly made his presence felt, firing off a strong shot just three minutes after entering.

The final substitution for Mastroeni and Co. was veteran Johnny Russell, who rounded out a strong midfield. The pressure seemed to pay off when a free kick taken by Gonçalves found the head of Olatunji on a centering cross, and his fellow Nigerian, Agada, headed home the ball into the back of the net. However, after a VAR review, the goal was overturned and ruled offside. Ultimately, the match ended in a 1-0 loss, but Real Salt Lake played until the final whistle, showing grit and determination.

The Claret-and-Cobalt will now close out its 2025 MLS regular season with one final road match in hopes to bring home valuable points and secure its league-best fifth consecutive playoff berth at Energizer Park against St. Louis City FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00p MT and will stream on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: SEA 1: 0 RSL

SEA: Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega) 4': Vega was able to gain possession of the ball and bring it further into the box before sending it through for Rothrock who was at the far post and took a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

RSL: NOTES FROM SEA 1: 0 RSL

RSL remains in control of its postseason destiny despite tonight's loss, needing the full three points next Saturday at St. Louis

RSL now battles on Decision Day for an eighth or ninth-place finish with Dallas and San Jose, with the eighth-place team hosting the West play-in match on Wednesday, Oct. 22

A win next week would give RSL a fifth consecutive playoff berth, its seventh in the last nine seasons and its 15th in the last 18, missing out on the postseason in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns

Tonight's 90-minute performance for Seattle native DeAndre Yedlin was just his second return to his hometown in 224 career MLS games played, first returning to compete against the Sounders in April, 2022, providing the game-winning assist in a 1-0 Miami win

RSL DF Alex Katranis will serve a one-game caution accumulation suspension at St. Louis next week

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alex Katranis; Diogo Gonçalves, Noel Caliskan (Johnny Russell, 80'), Pablo Ruiz (Jesús Barea, 70'), Emeka Eneli; Rwan Cruz (Victor Olatunji, 64'), Ari Piol (William Agada, 46')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Tyler Wolff. Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua, Omar Marquez

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Seattle Sounders FC (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei ©, Alex Roldan, Jonathan Bell, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock; Joao Paulo (Stuart Hawkins, 60'), Danny Layva; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jesus Ferreira (Antino Lopez, 90+2'), Pedro de la Vega (Peter Kingston, 80'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski, 80')

Subs not used: Andrew Thomas, Sebastian Gomez, Osaze De Rosario

Head Coach: Brian Schmetzer

Stats Summary: SEA / RSL

Shots: 14 / 14

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 5 / 1

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 21

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Brayan Vera (Yellow Card - 13')

RSL: Rwan Cruz (Yellow Card - 30')

RSL: Justen Glad (Yellow Card - 55')

RSL: Alex Katranis (Yellow Card - 71')

SEA: Danny Musovski (Yellow Card - 88')







