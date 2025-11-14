Real Monarchs Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster Decisions

Published on November 14, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Assistant Sporting Director Tony Beltran announced various Real Monarchs 2026 Roster Decisions today, following the conclusion of the Club's historic 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Today's announcements arrive nearly one month after Head Coach Mark Lowry's team saw its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff run end with a 2-1 home loss to eventual West finalist Minnesota United FC 2 at Zions Bank Stadium.

Out of Contract - DF Kevin Bonilla, DF Gio Calderon, DF Wes Charpie, MF Griffin Dillon

Options Declined - FW Damien Barker John, FW Brayan Sandoval, DF Maximus Jennings, FW Ousmon Touray

Options Exercised - M/F Lineker Rodrigues, DF Ruben Mesalles, MF Liam O'Gara

Guaranteed for 2026 - DF Loic Adjalala, FW Prince Abban, GK Trace Alphin, MF Izzy Amparo, MF Lionel Djiro

Ongoing Discussions - DF Gio Calderon, DF Wes Charpie, MF Griffin Dillon

Building off of its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance, Real Monarchs look to bring back its defensive core of Gio Calderon, Wes Charpie, and Ruben Mesalles, as only Mesalles is guaranteed for 2026, a trio who started more than half of the Claret-and-Cobalt's regular-season matches in 2025. Rookie midfielders Lineker Rodrigues and Liam O'Gara also saw their options exercised to return for next year's 2026 campaign, bringing depth to midfield. GK Trace Alphin, MF Izzy Amparo, and MF Lionel Djiro round out the list of returning members from the most successful MLS NEXT Pro campaign in Club history.

Departing the Wasatch Front is free agent DF Kevin Bonilla, who due to injury, did not see any game minutes in 2025 with Real Monarchs.

Four players - FW Damien Barker John, FW Brayan Sandocal, DF Maximus Jennings and FW Ousman Touray - are also now out-of-contract as the Monarchs did not exercise these options at the end of the 2025 League season.

Real Monarchs extend sincere gratitude for these player's contributions to the Club and wish them the best in future endeavors.

As of Nov. 14, 2025, Real Monarchs' current roster headed into 2026, listed alphabetically by position, is as follows:

Goalkeepers (1): Trace Alphin

Defenders (2): Loic Adjalala, Ruben Mesalles

Midfielders (3): Izzy Amparo, Lionel Djiro, Liam O'Gara

Forwards (2): Prince Abban, Lineker Rodrigues

With fewer than 10 Real Monarchs under contract for 2026, this roster will be bolstered from organizational additions, as Real Monarchs saw 24 different Real Salt Lake contracted players and four Real Salt Lake Academy loanees appear in a 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season match this calendar year. Real Monarchs will also benefit from next month's 2026 MLS SuperDraft that provided half of 2025 Real Monarchs end of year awards winners [Jesus Barea (Golden Boot) and Mesalles (DPOY)].

Real Monarchs is a professional soccer Club based in Herriman, Utah, a subsidiary of Real Salt Lake, competing in MLS NEXT Pro. Formed in 2014 and USL Championship Champions in 2019, the Club has maintained a high level of excellence on and off the pitch throughout its nine years of existence. The 2025 season proved historic, as the team secured its first MLS Next Pro playoff berth since the league's inception. The Club's home ground, Zions Bank Stadium, is among the finest in MLS Next Pro, seating 5,000 supporters for home Real Monarchs matches. With a commitment to fielding a competitive team and developing young players, Real Monarchs aims to continue to be a strong link in the developmental pyramid between the Real Salt Lake Academy and Real Salt Lake for years to come.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.