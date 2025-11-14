Sporting KC II Announces Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Season
Published on November 14, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II has announced offseason roster moves ahead of the club's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.
Sporting KC II has exercised 2026 contract options for defender Pierre Lurot and midfielders Blaine Mabie and Gael Quintero. The club has declined options for Bryan Arellano, Nati Clarke, Anthony Samways, Beckham Uderitz, Hal Uderitz and David Zavala.
In addition, forwards Medgy Alexandre and Maouloune Goumballe are out of contract with the club. 2025 SKC II captain Cielo Tschantret has elevated to the first team as the club's 23rd Homegrown signing.
Three Sporting KC Academy products are under MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts with SKC II entering the 2026 season: 18-year-old goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro, 18-year-old midfielder Johann Ortiz and 18-year-old forward Shane Donovan.
Sporting KC II has also begun the search for their head coach and assistant coach for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. It has been mutually decided that Interim Head Coach Ike Opara will not be returning to SKC II in 2026.
Sporting KC II 2026 Roster (as of Nov. 14, 2025)
Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro
Defenders (1): Pierre Lurot
Midfielder (3): Blaine Mabie, Johann Ortiz, Gael Quintero
Forward (1): Shane Donovan
