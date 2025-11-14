CFC Partners with Food City and YMCA to Provide Food for Local Families

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC partnered with Food City and YMCA for the club's Seasons of Giving initiative to pack 35 boxes of food to help local families in need get through the Thanksgiving break.

CFC front office staff and coaches joined the YMCA and Food City at the downtown Broad Street location on Tuesday to help bring hunger relief to East Lake families in need.

"We're a community based club," said Chris Nugent, Chattanooga FC Head Coach. "It's the connections and relationships we're building with people that matter. Food City is a big part of our community. They're obviously local, feeding and supporting the community. They've helped us get people to games, so now it's our turn to give a little back."

"This is our second year doing [Seasons of Giving]," said Jared Freeman, Food City Manager. "We love doing it, and we have partnered with the YMCA. They are right across the street from East Lake Academy, so they are hand-in-hand in partnership with them, and it's a fantastic time. Having a hand in the community is a big part of our culture at Food City and it just spreads the love."

The J.A. Henry Community YMCA, which provides meals to children year-round, helped connect CFC with families in need to distribute food boxes at East Lake Academy.

"Our YMCA feeds about 1,200 kids daily, and this is a great way to extend support to these families in a way that our grant normally doesn't help us cover," said Paula Irwin, J.A. Henry Community YMCA Executive Director. "The boxes are going to two different programs at East Lake Academy that we partner with already, so we can ensure these kids are getting meals all the way through Thanksgiving break."







