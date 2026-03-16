Chattanooga FC Edged 2-1 at Chicago Fire FC II

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC fell to Chicago Fire FC II 2-1 in a close encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Making his 100th appearance for the club, captain Alex McGrath scored for the second consecutive game.

Last season's MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner Jason Shokalook opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute when he glanced in a header from a cross sent in by Dylan Borso.

Chicago had the Golden Boot winners from the past two seasons in its starting XI. The 2024 winner, David Poreba, nearly made it 2-0 when he struck the post with an outside-of-the-boot shot from outside the penalty area.

While Chicago was dominant for the majority of the first half, there was a glimmer of hope for Chattanooga FC late in the opening half. McGrath nearly found an equalizer when he slid a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Owen Pratt, but the Chicago backline was able to clear in time. Daniel Mangarov produced a shot just off target moments later.

On the other side of the half, McGrath did indeed find the equalizer when he slammed in an effort from about ten yards out off the under side of the crossbar and in.

However, Chicago regained its lead ten minutes later when Poreba headed in another accurate cross sent in by Borso.

Chattanooga produced a flurry of chances in the final minutes of the match. Isaiah Jones had a shot on target saved before Pratt made a stunning, reflex save from a close-range shot attemped by substitute Damien Barker John, ensuring the hosts claimed its first win of the season.

Chattanooga FC will have a quick turnaround as it hosts Kalonji Pro-Profile in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.

CFC returns to MLS NEXT Pro action when it makes the short trip over to face Huntsville City FC on Saturday, March 21 with kick-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fire FC II (1-1-1, 5 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (1-2-0, 3 pts.)

SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Ill.

Final score:

CHI: 2

CFC: 1

Scoring summary:

10': Jason Shokalook - CHI

50': Alex McGrath - CFC

61': David Poreba - CHI

Stats (CHI / CFC):

Shots: 17 / 12

Shots on goal: 2 / 4

Blocked shots: 8 / 6

Total passes: 500 / 342

Passing accuracy percentage: 86.2 / 82.2

Corners: 11 / 6

Total crosses: 6 / 3

Offsides: 1 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 2 / 0

Clearances: 7 / 6

Fouls: 13 / 13

Discipline:

16' - CFC, Tate Robertson (Caution)

27' - CFC, Anthony Sorenson (Caution)

73' - CHI, Damian Nigg (Caution)

78' - CFC, Isaiah Jones (Caution)

89' - CHI, Robert Turdean (Caution)

Lineups:

Chicago starters: Owen Pratt, Viktor Radojevic (Josue Pfrommer 70'), Jack Sandmeyer, Christopher Cupps, Dylan Borso (Hugo Berg 82'), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chase Nagle 83'), Richard Fleming III (C), David Poreba (Vitaliy Hlyut 76'), Poso Dithejane (Robert Turdean 77'), Damien Nigg, Jason Shokalook

Substitutes not used: David Molenda, Mateo Clark, Tidiane Diawara, Dean Boltz

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Chattanooga starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson (Damien Barker John 86'), Nathan Koehler (Darwin Ortiz 74'), Farid Sar-Sar Yves Tcheuyap, Isaiah Jones, Tate Robertson, Alex McGrath (C) (Keegan Ancelin 74'), Anthony Garcia, Daniel Mangarov (Ashton Gordon 46'), Alex Krehl (Ameziane Sid Mohand 80')

Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Mattias Hanchard

Head Coach: Richard Dixon







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2026

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