Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Crown Legacy FC

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-2L-1D, 1 point) fell 3-0 against Crown Legacy FC at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Nicholas Almeida, Rondell White, and Samuel Basabe in defence; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mark Rodriguez, captain Ian Urkidi, and Preston Plambeck in the midfield; Diego Rey and Mateo Saja led the team's attack.

Match Action

Crown Legacy FC opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a goal from Rodolfo Aloko with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. The advantage for the hosts remained for the rest of the first half.

In the second half, Crown Legacy added another goal in the 48th minute to extend their lead. Five minutes later, the hosts scored their third goal of the night to seal the 3-0 result.

Remarkably, Academy standouts Rondell White, Zidane Cadet, and Jeremy Ortela made their official debuts for Inter Miami II. White featured in the starting lineup and completed a 90-minute appearance, while Cadet and Ortela entered as substitutes in the 60th and 78th minutes, respectively, marking an important milestone in their development within the Club's pathway.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will face rivals Orlando City B on Sunday, Mar. 22, at 7 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium.







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