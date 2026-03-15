Late Goal Spoils Toronto FC II Comeback

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (0W-2L-1T, 1 point) came up short in a dramatic 3-2 road loss against Columbus Crew 2 (1W-1L-1T, 5 points) on Sunday evening, despite second-half goals from Jahmarie Nolan and Damar Dixon at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Toronto FC II made four changes from the side that earned a point against New England Revolution II last weekend with Stefan Kapor, Bryce Boneau, Fletcher Bank and Joshua Nugent making way for Micah Chisholm, Markus Cimermancic, Tristan Blyth and Jahmarie Nolan.

Cimermancic, on loan from Toronto FC and making his 67th MLS NEXT Pro appearance, came closest to opening the scoring in the first half when his improvised effort forced Luke Pruter into a save in the 35th minute.

In stark contrast to the opening half, the second half sprang to life with a flurry of goals, including four within a 21-minute span. Columbus Crew 2 opened the scoring when Chase Adams converted Brent Adu-Gyamfi's through ball in the 52nd minute.

TFC II responded five minutes later as Tim Fortier slipped a pass through to Jahmarie Nolan, who made no mistake with a powerful left-footed finish past Crew goalkeeper Luke Pruter.

The 57th minute equalizer, TFC II's first of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, marked Nolan's second goal for the club and the first professional assist for TFC Academy product Fortier.

Crew 2 restored their lead in the 68th minute through the same combination, with Chase Adams heading home Brent Adu-Gyamfi's right wing cross.

The Young Reds responded quickly once again, as Damar Dixon was on hand to tap in from close range off Fletcher Bank's low cross to make it 2-2.

The 73rd minute strike marked Dixon's first goal and Bank's first assist for TFC II since the pair joined the club ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

With the Sunday evening clash moments away from the final whistle, substitute Zach Zengue struck late from Brent Adu-Gyamfi's pass to give the hosts their third lead of the evening. The late 90th minute effort stood as the game-winner as TFC II fell 3-2 to Columbus Crew 2 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Toronto FC II conclude their four-game season-opening road trip with a visit to New York City FC II on Thursday, March 19. Kick-off from Belson Stadium in Queens, New York City is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Chase Adams 52' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 57' (Tim Fortier)

CLB - Chase Adams 68' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)

TOR - Damar Dixon 73' (Fletcher Bank)

CLB - Zach Zengue 90' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Christopher Rogers 82' (caution)

Lineups:

COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Christopher Rogers, Quinton Elliot, Tristan Brown (Anthony Alaouieh 74'); Kevin Gbamblé (C), Moses Nyeman (Zach Zengue 74'), Nico Rincón, Johann Chirinos; Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Zochowski, Rui Aoki, Gianmarco Di Noto, Artem Grinblat, Alex Gimple

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile (Richard Chukwu 66'); Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 85'), Tim Fortier, Markus Cimermancic (C), Tristan Blyth (Fletcher Bank 66'); Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 77'), Elias Khodri (Edwin Omoregbe 85')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Dékwon Barrow, Stefan Kapor, Raequan Campbell-Dennis

MEDIA NOTES

Jahmarie Nolan scored the first goal and Tim Fortier registered the first assist of Toronto FC II's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Damar Dixon scored his first goal for TFC II.

Tim Fortier (TFC Academy) and Fletcher Bank registered their first assists for the Young Reds.

Toronto FC Academy product Tristan Blyth started his first match for Toronto FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2026

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