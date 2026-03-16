Revolution II Collects 2-1 Win over FC Cincinnati 2

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (1-0-2, 7 pts.) claimed their first win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday afternoon, defeating FC Cincinnati 2 (0-3-0, 0 pts.), 2-1, at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Head Coach Pablo Moreira collected his first MLS NEXT Pro coaching victory, as New England extends its unbeaten streak to three games to open the new campaign.

Forward Mikai Wells put New England in front seven minutes into the match. Defender Schinieder Mimy drove up the left flank and delivered a cross into the box, where midfielder Javaun Mussenden redirected the ball with a one-touch pass. Wells, a 17-year-old Academy product, met the pass in stride, curling the ball into the left side of the net, giving Revolution II an early 1-0 advantage.

New England created several dangerous opportunities throughout the first half of Sunday's match, finishing the contest with 20 shot attempts for the second straight game. In addition to the opening tally from Wells, Boston-born forward Jayden Da and defender Damario McIntosh each recorded a scoring opportunity in the opening half. New England held its 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

FC Cincinnati 2, building momentum in the second half, found the game-tying goal from Charles Holmes in the 86th minute. New England wasted no time responding, forcing an own goal, the winning tally, from the visitors to reclaim the lead one minute later. Mimy dribbled to the top of the box before slipping a pass to the left for forward/winger Myles Morgan. Morgan carried the ball to the end line and whipped a cross into the area, where it deflected off a Cincinnati defender, securing the winning goal for New England.

Revolution II continues its five-match homestand to open the 2026 campaign next Sunday, March 22, hosting Connecticut United FC, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Sunday's match streams live on MLSNEXTPro.com.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

New England Revolution II secured their first win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, giving Head Coach Pablo Moreira his first league victory.

Revolution II improved their all-time record against FC Cincinnati 2 to 4-5-2, including a 3-1-2 mark at home.

New England dictated the tempo in the attacking third throughout the match, recording 20 shots for the second consecutive game. Through the first three weeks of the season, Revolution II lead MLS NEXT Pro with 60 total shots and 19 shots on target.

F Makai Wells made his first professional start in his second appearance of the 2026 campaign. The 17-year-old Revolution Academy product opened his professional account with the first goal of the afternoon.

M Javaun Mussenden and D Schinieder Mimy each tallied their first assists of the 2026 season. Mimy's helper marked the first assist of his professional career, while Mussenden recorded his fourth career helper.

GK J.D. Gunn, a Panama international, recorded two saves and now carries a 1-0-1 record this season.

D Jake Shannon posted a full 90-minute performance in his second consecutive start. Shannon, a Revolution II newcomer, made his professional debut in last weekend's match against Toronto.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #3

New England Revolution II 2 vs. FC Cincinnati 2 1

March 15, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

Assistant Referee: Leo Mora

Assistant Referee: Jarred Mosher

Fourth Official: Gurhan Dolgun

Weather: 41 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Makai Wells 1 (Javaun Mussenden 1, Schinieder Mimy 1) 7'

CIN - Charles Holmes (Michael Sullivan) 86'

NE - Sami Lachekar (Own Goal) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Ademar Chávez (Yellow Card) 24'

NE - Chris Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 54'

New England Revolution II: J.D. Gunn; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Jake Shannon, Damario McIntosh; Eric Klein ©, Javaun Mussenden (Allan Oyirwoth 69'), Judah Siqueira (Carlos Zambrano 57'), Makai Wells (Myles Morgan 69'), Cristiano Oliveira (Sheridan McNish 90'), Jayden Da (Sharod George 69')

Substitutes Not Used: Maxwell Weinstein, Matthew Tibbitts

FC Cincinnati 2: Fabian Mrozek; William Kuisel, Michael Sullivan ©, Sami Lachekar, Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza, Yair Ramos Perez, Leonardo Orejarena,Charles Holmes, Ademar Chavez, Deiver Mosquera (Gavin Dehart 85'), Mathias Vazquez (Jack Mize 69')

Substitutes Not Used: Bryan Dowd, Nathan Gray, Noah Gassan

New England Revolution II Team Statistics FC Cincinnati 2

20 Shots 8

6 Shots (on Target) 4

7 Blocked Shots 2

2 Saves 5

6 Corner Kicks 4

5 Offsides 2

9 Fouls 15

85.2 Passes Attempted (% Completed) 79.1







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2026

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