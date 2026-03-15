CT United FC Rallies for 2-1 Road Win over Philadelphia Union II

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Chester, Pa. - CT United FC returned to the win column on Sunday afternoon, rallying from a first-half deficit to defeat Philadelphia Union II 2-1 at Subaru Park.

CT United started the match on the front foot, nearly finding the opener twice within the first six minutes. Philadelphia goalkeeper George Marks was forced into an early save to deny Laurie Goddard's effort as the visitors applied immediate pressure.

The breakthrough appeared to arrive in the 17th minute when Ibrahim Kasule found the back of the net on a free kick, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

CT United continued to create chances throughout the first half. Goddard came close again in the 26th minute, meeting a corner with a header that was cleared off the line by Malik Jakupovic.

Despite CT United controlling much of the play, it was the home side that struck just before halftime. In the 42nd minute, Jakupovic finished from the center of the box after receiving a pass from Kellan LeBlanc, giving Union II a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

The second half began much like the first, with CT United maintaining possession and pushing forward in search of an equalizer. The pressure paid off in the 57th minute when Goddard volleyed home a right-footed finish off an assist from Robbie Mora to level the match at 1-1.

Momentum shifted further in CT United's favor just minutes later when Philadelphia's Oscar Benítez Cobo was sent off in the 61st minute after receiving his second yellow card.

The visitors continued to press their advantage and found the decisive moment late in the match. In the 86th minute, substitute Dylan Lacy delivered a long ball forward to Barnabas Tanyi, who calmly finished into the left corner to give CT United a 2-1 lead. The goal marked a connection between two second-half substitutes from head coach Shavar Thomas.

CT United held firm through the final minutes to secure all three points on the road.

CT United FC will return to MLS NEXT Pro action next Sunday, March 22 when the club faces New England Revolution II.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

Philadelphia Union II vs CT United FC

Date: March 15, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Subaru Park | Chester, Pa.

Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 50 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

PHI: 1-0-1

CTU: 0-2-2

PHI: Malik Jakupovic (Kellan LeBlanc) 42',

CTU: Laurie Goddard (Robbie More) 57'

LINEUPS

PHI: George Marks, Oliver Pratt, Rafael Uzcategul, Finn Sundstrom (Lennon Harrington 64'), Willyam Ferreira (Nehan Hasan 64'), Oscar Benitez Cobo, Isaiah Mendoza (Kaiden Moore 70'), Kellan LeBlanc, Sal Olivas (John Ruf 78'), Malik Jakupovic (Matheus De Paula 64')

Substitutes not used:, Andrew Craig, Alex Smith, Tyler Gladstone, Theo Reed

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

CTU: Anthony Ramos, Andre Applewhaite, Lukas Kamrath, Michael Boamah (Jahvar Stephenson 58'), Rickson van Hees, Steven Sserwadda, Robbie Mora (Dylan Lacy 66'), Alex Monis (C), Caua Paixao (Barnabas Tanyi '58), Ibrahim Kasule (Daniel D'Ippolito 58'), Laurie Goddard

Substitutes not used: Christian Rodriguez, Sean Petrie, Nelson Rodriguez, Hivan Kouonang, Ernesto Gomez

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

STATS SUMMARY: PHI/CTU

Shots: 4 / 17

Shots on Goal: 1 / 9

Saves: 2 / 0

Corner Kicks: 0 / 7

Fouls: 24 / 18

Offside: 3 / 5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PHI: Oscar Benitez Cobo (Yellow Card) 15'

PHI: Oliver Pratt (Yellow Card) 16'

CTU: Alex Monis (Yellow Card) 28'

CTU: Andre Applewhaite (Yellow Card) 36'

PHI: Oscar Benitez Cobo (Second Yellow/Red Card) 61'

PHI: Giovanny Sequera (Yellow Card) 80'

CTU: Daniel D'Ippolito (Yellow Card) 89'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Stephen Foster

Ast. Referees: Race Williams, Sarah Gaddes

Fourth Official: Gary Gutierrez







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.