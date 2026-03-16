Real Monarchs Rally to Secure Two Points at Home against LAFC 2

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Monarchs (1-0-2, 7 pts, 2nd West) earned a hard fought 2 points against LAFC 2 (0-1-2, 3 pts, 9th West) on Sunday afternoon at America First Field fighting back from deficits on two occasions. The Monarchs claimed the extra point in a 5-4 shootout victory after a beautiful save from goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet kept the squad unbeaten in 2026.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry made multiple changes to his starting lineup following the dominant 5-0 victory over Sporting KC 2 last Sunday, including prominent first team players into the XI featured by Utah native Zach Booth and Argentinian midfielder Pablo Ruiz.

The home side started off strong, keeping the ball in the offensive half and putting pressure on the defense to start the match. In the seventh minute the Monarchs got its first tangible opportunity on goal when Booth received a cross and beat his defender to send the ball across the goal just narrowly missing the foot of striker Lineker Rodrigues. After trading multiple opportunities LAFC struck first scoring in the 22nd minute. Unable to capitalize, SLC went into the locker room down by one at half.

As the Monarchs took the field determined to even up the score, the match continued on like the first 45 minutes of play with high intensity and continuous battles on the ball. In the 51st minute LAFC 2's Gavin Zambrano was issued his second yellow of the match forcing his exit and the visitors to finish out the match a man down.

Just ten minutes later, the Monarchs capitalized in transition when Ruben Mesalles sent a ball through the box for Antonio Requelme who took a right footed shot into the back of the net. The goal evened up the score to 1-1 with just under 30 minutes left to play.

After Kerkvliet logged an impressive save in the 82nd minute, the visitors took the lead once again. Only two minutes later, the Monarchs found the equalizer, a perfect one touch pass from Jesús Barea who found Rodrigues to make the score 2-2.

With the score deadlocked at the end of regulation the match headed into a shootout. Kerkvliet came up clutch, making a save on the fifth LAFC 2 kick from the spot to give the Monarchs the advantage and remain unbeaten.

The Monarchs remain in the Watch Front next Sunday, March 22nd hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.

SLC 2: 2 LAFC 2

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

LAFC 2: Jacob Machuca (Gavin Zambrano) 22' - LAFC2 midfielder Jacob Machuca dribbled into the 18-yard box, beat his defender and fired a powerful shot across goal into the left side netting, beyond Monarchs goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet, to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (unassisted) 61' - Defender Rubén Mesalles sent a ball into the box that was initially blocked by an LAFC2 defender, but the rebound fell perfectly to midfielder Antonio Riquelme, who struck it first-time to level the match and record his second goal of the 2026 season.

LAFC2: Marius Omotoye Aiyenero (Sebastian Nava) 88' - Forward Sebastian Nava delivered a ball into the box for Marius Omotoye Aiyenero, who calmly slotted his shot past Monarchs goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet to give the visitors a late 2-1 lead in the second half.

SLC: Lineker Rodrigues (Jesús Barea) 90' - Moments later, Jesús Barea flicked the ball over his defender before delivering a perfectly weighted pass over the top to forward Lineker Rodrigues, who blasted a powerful shot past the LAFC2 goalkeeper to level the match and score his second goal of the season.

Shootout Summary:

LAFC 2: Sebastian Nava

SLC: Marcos Zambrano

LAFC 2: Guiliano Whitchurch

SLC: Jesús Barea

LAFC 2: Tommy Mihalic

SLC: Lineker Rodrigues

LAFC 2: Marius Omotoye Aiyenero

SLC: Antonio Riquelme

LAFC 2: Travis Babineau (Save)

SLC: Felix Ewald

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Max Kerkvliet; Zach Booth (Felix Ewald 64'), Kobi Henry (Wes Charpie, 46'), Ruben Mesalles (Lionel Djiro 83'), Michael Wentzel ©, Luis Rivera; Omar Marquez (Marcos Zambrano 64), Pablo Ruiz (Izahi Amparo 63'), Antonio Riquelme; Jesús Barea, Lineker Rodrigues

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Gio Calderon, Liam O'Gara, Linkon Ream

LAFC2 (4-3-3): Ethan Scally; Travis Babineau, Guiliano Whitchurch, Erick Diaz (Luke Goodman 76'), Emir Ponciano (Eduardo Villeda 45'); Decario Guerra (Brayan Moyado 58'), Sebastian Nava, Gavin Zambrano, Jacob Machuca (Ernesto Rodriguez 76'), Charlie Kosakoff (Marius Omotoye Aiyenero 76'), Tommy Mihalic ©

Subs not used: Shaoziyang Liu, Josh Santiago, Dempsey Resich, Liam Lambert

Stats Summary: SLC / LAFC 2

Shots: 13 / 14

Shots on Goal: 6 / 8

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 8 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LAFC 2: Gavin Zambrano (Yellow Card, 13')

LAFC 2: Emir Ponciano (Yellow Card, 15')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card, 27')

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Yellow Card, 37')

LAFC 2: Gavin Zambrano (Second Yellow Card, 51')

SLC: Pablo Ruiz (Yellow Card, 54')

LAFC 2: Travis Babineau (Yellow Card, 54')

LAFC 2: Erick Diaz (Yellow Card, 61')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2026

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