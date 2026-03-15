Columbus Crew 2 (3) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
CLB - Chase Adams 52' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 57' (Tim Fortier)
CLB - Chase Adams 68' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)
TOR - Damar Dixon 73' (Fletcher Bank)
CLB - Zach Zengue 90' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CLB - Christopher Rogers 82' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Columbus Crew 2 1-1-1 5 points
Toronto FC II 0-2-1 1 point
LINEUPS
COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Christopher Rogers, Quinton Elliot, Tristan Brown (Anthony Alaouieh 74'); Kevin Gbamblé (C), Moses Nyeman (Zach Zengue 74'), Nico Rincón, Johann Chirinos; Chase Adams
Substitutes Not Used: Alex Zochowski, Rui Aoki, Gianmarco Di Noto, Artem Grinblat, Alex Gimple
TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile (Richard Chukwu 66'); Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 85'), Tim Fortier, Markus Cimermancic (C), Tristan Blyth (Fletcher Bank 66'); Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 77'), Elias Khodri (Edwin Omoregbe 85')
Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Dékwon Barrow, Stefan Kapor, Raequan Campbell-Dennis
MEDIA NOTES
Jahmarie Nolan scored the first goal and Tim Fortier registered the first assist of Toronto FC II's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.
Damar Dixon scored his first goal for TFC II.
Tim Fortier (TFC Academy) and Fletcher Bank registered their first assists for the Young Reds.
Toronto FC Academy product Tristan Blyth started his first match for Toronto FC II.
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