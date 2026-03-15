Philadelphia Union II Dropped by CT United FC 2-1

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played CT United FC at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1. In the first half, forward Malik Jakupovic opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. In the second half, CT United FC scored in the 57th and 86th minute.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to MSU Soccer Park to face Red Bull New York II on Sunday, March 22nd (5:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II (1) - CT United FC (2)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, March 15, 2026

=TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Stephen Foster

AR1: Race Williams

AR2: Sarah Gaddes

4TH: Gary Gutierrez

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (LeBlanc) 42'

CTU - Laurie Goddard (Mora) 57'

CTU - Barnabás Tanyi (Lacy) 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo (caution) 15'

PHI - Oliver Pratt (caution) 16'

CTU - Alex Monis (caution) 28'

CTU - Andre Applewhaite (caution) 36'

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo (second caution, ejected) 61'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 80'

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito (caution) 89'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui (C), Finn Sundstrom (Lennon Harrington 64'), Oliver Pratt, Kellan LeBlanc,Oscar Benitez Cobo, Willyam Ferreira (Nehan Hasan 64'), Isaiah Mendoza(Kaiden Moore 70'), Sal Olivas (John Ruf 78'), Malik Jakupovic (Matheus De Paula 64').

Substitutes not used: Alex Smith, Theo Reed, Tyler Gladstone, Andrew Craig.

CT United FC: Anthony Ramos,Andre Applewhaite,Lukas Kamrath,Micheal Boamah (Jahvar Stephenson 58'),Rickson van Hees, Alex Monis (C), Steven Sserwadda,Robbie Mora (Dyan Lacy 66'), Ibrahim Kasule (Daniel D'Ippolito 58'), Laurie Goddard, Caua Paixao (Barnabas Tanyi 58').

Substitutes not used: Christian Rodriguez, Nelson Rodriguez,Sean Petrie,Ernesto Gomez, Hivan Kouonang.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Malik Jakupovic scored his second goal of the season.







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