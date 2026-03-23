Union II earn extra point

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to MSU Soccer Park on Sunday night, securing a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls II. Academy defender Lennon Harrington opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, before New York's Sokoloff found a late equalizer in stoppage time. In the post-regulation shootout, goalkeeper George Marks made three saves and scored the decisive spot kick to secure Union II the extra point on the road.

Philadelphia Union II will host Carolina Core FC on Sunday, April 12th (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II 1(4) - Red Bull New York II 1(3)

MSU Soccer Park (Little Falls, NJ)

Sunday, March 22, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Marie Durr

AR1: Amelia Graytock

AR2: Douglas Clayton

4TH: Cristian Campo Hernandez

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Lennon Harrington (Ferreira) 63'

RBNY - Paul Sokoloff (Jiménez) 90'+4

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RBNY - Benjamin Rodriguez (caution) 17'

PHI - Finn Sundstrom (caution) 25'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 29'

RBNY - Nehuén Benedetti (caution) 31'

RBNY -Aimar Sánchez (caution) 67'

PHI - George Marks (caution) 90'+3

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Giovanny Sequera (Jordan Griffin 57'), Rafael Uzcategui (C), Finn Sundstrom, Oliver Pratt, Kellan LeBlanc (Isaiah Mendoza 83'), Matheus De Paula, Mamoutou Berthé (Lennon Harrington 56'), Willyam Ferreira (Nehan Hasan 65'), Malik Jakupovic (John Ruf 65'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Kaiden Moore, Andrew Craig, Pierce Holbrook, Theo Reed.

Red Bull New York II: Aidan Stokes, Ryan Scuro (Aimar Modelo 84'), Aimar Sánchez, Erick Londoño, Dennis Gjengaar, Dennis Nelich (Paul Sokoloff 84'), Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth, Benjamin Rodriguez (Mijahir Jiménez 67'), Roald Mitchell, Nehuén Benedetti (Cameron Harper 77').

Substitutes not used: Aiden Jarvis, Austin Causey, Sekou Kone, Shunya Sakai, Akheem Wilson.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Lennon Harrington scored his first professional goal.

In the post regulation shootout, goalkeeper George Marks made three saves and scored the decisive spot kick to secure Union II the extra point on the road.







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