Late Goal Costs Union II

Published on May 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 1-0 to New England Revolution II on Wednesday night at Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex. Union II battled through a scoreless first half before New England broke through in the 86th minute to take the lead.

Philadelphia Union II will host Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, May 17th (7:30 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

New England Revolution II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (0)

Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Walterson Torchson

AR1: Zeno Cho

AR2: Max Smith

4TH: Laszlo Sandler

GOALS/ASSISTS

NE- Jake Shannon (Dahlin) 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Sal Olivas (caution) 8'

PHI - Jordan Griffin (caution) 26'

PHI - Sal Olivas (second caution, ejected) 31'

PHI - Henry Apaloo (caution) 31'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (caution) 42'

PHI - Mamoutou Berthé (caution) 45'+11

NE -Damario McIntosh (caution) 57'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (caution) 57'

PHI - Matheus De Paula (caution) 62'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 75'

NE -Shuma Sasaki (caution) 89'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcátegui, Andrew Rick, Jordan Griffin, Matheus De Paula, Mamoutou Berthé (Oscar Benitez Cobo HT'), Kellan LeBlanc,Willyam Ferreira (Nehan Hasan 45'+3), Malik Jakupovic, Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Theo Reed, Kaiden Moore, Oliver Pratt, Matthew White.

New England Revolution II: John Gunn, Chris Mbai-Assem (Schinieder Mimy 36'), Gabe Dahlin, Jacob Shannon, Allan Oyirworth, Javaun Mussenden, Judah Siqueira (Carlos Zarzalejos 62'), Jared Smith (Shuma Sasaki HT'), Jayden Da (Myles Morgan 63'), Cristiano Oliveira, Grant Emerhi (Damario Mcintosh HT').

Substitutes not used:Sharod George, Matthew Tibbetts.

TEAM NOTES

Academy midfielder Abdoulaye Diop made his MLS NEXT Pro debut.

Defender Andrew Craig made his first MLS NEXT Pro start of the season.

Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook recorded a career-high seven saves in tonight's game.







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