Colorado Rapids 2 Square off against Austin FC II

Published on May 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-6-3, 3 pts., 14th West) will host Austin FC II (4-1-3, 16 pts., 5th West) for their first meeting of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Wednesday, May 13. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 have a quick turnaround from facing Sporting KC II this past Sunday, at home. The match showed promise from the first whistle, with Rapids Academy defender Kamal Sawadogo making his name known in the 16th minute. A corner kick from Chris Aquino set up Sawadogo to capitalize on a deflected shot attempt and head in a goal to give Colorado the lead. Even with a dominating start to the match, the momentum would change following a straight red card shown to Rapids 2 defender Grant Gilmore. With the extra player advantage, Sporting KC II found three goals in 17 minutes before halftime to secure a strong lead.

Heading into the second half, Colorado kept their commitment to not go quietly. Several scoring opportunities and a solid show of force from the defense proved that Rapids 2 never lost hope. The home team kept Sporting KC II from adding to their lead but were unable to come back from the two-goal deficit while down a man, losing the match 3-1.

Colorado can take several positives away from the match, despite the result, with some memorable moments for Rapids Academy players. Sawadogo will walk away proud of his performance, scoring his first professional goal in his MLS NEXT Pro and Rapids 2 debut game after also making his first professional and Rapids 2 start. Additionally, Sebastian Siegler made his first professional and Rapids 2 appearance after subbing on in the 62nd minute.

On the opposing side of Wednesday's matchup is a hungry Austin FC II, looking to continue their seven-match unbeaten streak. Fresh off back-to-back shutouts, Austin aims to extend their run of form after beating Tacoma Defiance 3-0 on Sunday. Austin FC II put up all three goals in the second half, including a penalty kick conversion.

The two sides last clashed on August 15, 2025, when Rapids 2 delivered a commanding display at home. Mamadou Billo Diop recorded his first career hattrick and James Cameron posted a goal in their 4-1 defeat of Austin FC II. Colorado will have their work cut out for them as the visiting team has yet to lose on the road this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 13, 2026

Colorado Rapids 2 Square off against Austin FC II - Colorado Rapids 2

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