Colorado Rapids 2 and Sporting KC II Meet Again in Second Matchup of the Season

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-5-3, 3 pts., 14th West) will host Sporting KC II (1-7-3, 7 pts., 13th West) in the team's ninth match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, May 10. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 continue to search for their first win after a home defeat from Houston Dynamo 2 last weekend. Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo starred early with five saves to keep the match scoreless, backed by a defense that cut off key chances. Despite the impressive goalkeeping play, Houston struck first and added another before halftime after a Colorado red card put the visitors up a man. Houston extended their lead early in the second half before Rapids 2 responded a minute later, as Mamadou Billo Diop set up Alex Harris for a strike from outside the box. Despite limiting further damage and creating several promising chances, Rapids 2 were unable to level the score and ultimately fell 3-1.

The lone Rapids 2 goal offered encouraging signs for both Harris and Diop, reflecting positive individual contributions in the match. His first for Rapids 2 this season, Harris' goal also marked the sixth of his MLS NEXT Pro career. The assist from Diop signified the third in MLS NEXT Pro play for the forward and served as his second goal contribution in back-to-back games.

With their second meeting of the season, Rapids 2 look for redemption after losing in a shootout to SKC II after a 2-2 draw in regulation on a snowy Sunday night. Colorado started strong, creating early chances before breaking through in the 39th minute when Donavan Phillip headed home a right-footed cross from Kimani Stewart-Baynes for his first professional goal, sending Rapids 2 into halftime up 1-0. Sporting KC II equalized in the 53rd minute, but Rapids 2 quickly regained the lead five minutes later as Phillip struck again with a header off a curling corner from Chris Aquino. After Ian Murphy was sent off for a second yellow in the 69th minute, Colorado held on until the 85th minute, when Sporting KC II found another goal to force penalties. Rapids 2 lost 3-0 in the shootout but earned their first point of the season.

SKC II will arrive in Colorado coming off a home loss to Ventura County FC on Wednesday, May 6. Ventura County scored twice in the second half to hand Kansas City the defeat and deny them all three points. This upcoming match will mark SKC II's first road contest since April 10, and the side is still searching for its first regulation win away from home.







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