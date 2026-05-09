Houston Dynamo 2 Loan Midfielder Gilberto Rivera to Phoenix Rising FC

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Houston Dynamo 2 News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo 2 midfielder Gilberto Rivera will join Phoenix Rising FC in USL Championship on loan for the remainder of the 2026 season, both teams announced today.

Rivera has totaled eight appearances for Dos this season, recording two goals and one assist in the team's undefeated start to the season as they sit atop the Western Conference standings.

The 21-year-old midfielder was drafted by Houston Dynamo FC with the 88th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of San Jose State University, where he concluded his junior season with 52 appearances, three goals and 10 assists. Rivera later signed with Dynamo 2 in February.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo 2 loaned midfielder Gilberto Rivera to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC for the remainder of the 2026 season.







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