Houston Dynamo 2 Sign Free Agent Attacker Tomáš Wiesner

July 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Houston Dynamo 2 News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo 2 signed free agent attacker Tomáš Wiesner to a contract through 2026 with Club options through 2028, the Club announced today.

The 28-year-old most recently played for AC Sparta Prague in the Czech First League, making 179 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old also spent loan spells with FC Vlašim, FC Slovan Liberec and FK Mladá Boleslav.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo 2 signed attacker Tomáš Wiesner to a contract through 2026 with Club options through 2028.

TOMÁŠ WIESNER BIO:

NAME: Tomáš Wiesner

POSITION: Attacker

DATE OF BIRTH: July 17, 1997 (28)

BIRTHPLACE: Prague, Czech Republic

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 145 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: AC Sparta Prague (Czech First League)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Czech Republic







