Houston Dynamo 2 Sign Free Agent Attacker Tomáš Wiesner
July 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Houston Dynamo 2 News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo 2 signed free agent attacker Tomáš Wiesner to a contract through 2026 with Club options through 2028, the Club announced today.
The 28-year-old most recently played for AC Sparta Prague in the Czech First League, making 179 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old also spent loan spells with FC Vlašim, FC Slovan Liberec and FK Mladá Boleslav.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo 2 signed attacker Tomáš Wiesner to a contract through 2026 with Club options through 2028.
TOMÁŠ WIESNER BIO:
NAME: Tomáš Wiesner
POSITION: Attacker
DATE OF BIRTH: July 17, 1997 (28)
BIRTHPLACE: Prague, Czech Republic
HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.
WEIGHT: 145 lbs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: AC Sparta Prague (Czech First League)
FIFA NATIONALITY: Czech Republic
