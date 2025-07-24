Philadelphia Union II Acquire Midfielder Noah Probst

July 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have acquired midfielder Noah Probst on loan from FC St. Gallen. The 20-year-old will remain with Union II through the 2025 season with an option to purchase. He will be added to Union II's active roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

"We're excited to welcome Noah to the group," said Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "We look forward to seeing him adapt to our style of play and make a positive impact on and off the field."

Probst joins Union II from FC St. Gallen in Switzerland, where he made 26 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to joining St. Gallen in January 2024, Probst spent two seasons at FC Solothurn, where he made 68 appearances, scoring eight goals and adding two assists. He also featured for FC Concordia Basel/FC Solothurn U17, tallying 2 goals in 23 matches. Over the course of his young career, Probst has totaled 119 club appearances, with 10 goals and two assists.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II acquire midfielder Noah Probst on loan from FC St. Gallen on July 24, 2025. The loan runs through the 2025 season and includes an option to purchase. He will be added to the active roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa.

Name: Noah Probst

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 167 lbs

Born: August 21, 2004

Birthplace: Solothurn, Switzerland

Hometown: Solothurn, Switzerland

Citizenship: Switzerland

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II acquire midfielder Noah Probst on loan from FC St. Gallen on July 24, 2025.







