Union II secure extra point in shootout; Unbeaten in seven consecutive matches

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced Chattanooga FC on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park, drawing 3-3. Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan struck first in the 18th minute, aided by Nick Pariano's first assist this season. Chattanooga FC's midfielder Gavin Turner responded with the equalizer in first-half stoppage time. Forward Jalen James secured the lead for Chattanooga in the 57th minute, which defender Tate Robertson quickly extended in the 67th minute. Union II retaliated with back-to-back goals from Homegrown forward Malik Jakupovic and Sullivan in the 84th and 86th minutes, to send the match into a post-regulation shootout. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made two distinctive saves, allowing the Union to secure the extra point at home.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Mecklenburg County Sportsplex to face Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, July 19 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II 3 (6) - Chattanooga FC 3 (5)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Weather: 89 degrees and mostly cloudy.

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Pariano 18'

Gavin Turner (unassisted) 45+6'

CFC - Jalen James (Turner, Naglestad) 57'

CFC - Tate Robertson (Mangarov) 67'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (Ferreira, Griffin) 84'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (unassisted) 86'

CFC - Tate Robertson (caution) 36'

CFC - Farid Sar-Sar (caution) 42'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 53'

PHI - Andrew Rick (caution) 64'

CFC - Callum Watson (caution) 90+3'

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Isaiah LeFlore (Jordan Griffin 67'), Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera (Oscar Benitez 72'), Rafael Uzcategui, Nick Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc (Leandro Soria 67'), Cavan Sullivan, David Vazquez, Eddy Davis III (Willyam Ferreira 78'), Markus Anderson (Malik Jakupovic 45').

Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook.

Chattanooga FC: Eldin Jakupovic, Milo Garvanian, Ethan Dudley, Farid Sar-Sar, Nathan Koehler (Robert Screen 85'), Steeve Louis Jean, Tate Robertson, Gavin Turner (Nick Mendonca 78'), Jalen James (Keegan Ancelin 78'), Daniel Mangarov (Callum Watson 70'), Colin Thomas (Markus Naglestad 45').

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Min-jae Kwak, Xavier Rimpel.

Homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano recorded his second MLS NEXT Pro career assist and first of the season.

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan notched his first career brace. With the multi-goal performance, Sullivan now leads the team with five goals in 2025.

Forward Malik Jakupovic scored for the third-straight game in MLS NEXT Pro play. The 15-year-old is second on the team with four goals scored in only 69 minutes of league play.

Over their last four matches, Union II secured an additional point in three encounters through penalty shootouts.







