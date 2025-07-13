Chattanooga FC Earns Hard-Fought Point in Six-Goal Thriller at Philadelphia Union II
July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Chattanooga Football Club came from behind to earn a hard-fought point in a 3-3 draw at Philadelphia Union II on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park.
Cavan Sullivan opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a well-taken individual goal, however CFC answered back moments before half-time when D.C. United loanee Gavin Turner struck an unstoppable thunderbolt past Union keeper Andrew Rick to equalize for the Boys in Blue.
CFC returned in the second half reinvigorated. Turner turned provider and found Jalen James with, who put the visitors in front with a strike from close range.
Tate Robertson doubled CFC's lead ten minutes later when Daniel Mangarov found him with a cut-back to the back post and Robertson tucked away his fifth goal of the season.
Unfortunately the hosts scored two quickfire goals late in the second half through substitute Malik Jakupovic and Sullivan, who completed his brace on the afternoon.
Both teams shared a point before the match concluded with the shootout for an extra point, and it was the hosts that ultimately finished on top 6-5 with captain Nick Pariano converting the decisive spot-kick.
"It was a tough game against strong opposition that are full of quality players," said Head Coach Chris Nugent. "They have had a lot of one-sided results, so it was positive to score three goals against a team that doesn't concede a lot. However, it was frustrating to let two moments slip late on, and not hold on for all three points.
"I was pleased with the second half response. As always this group has shown they can respond, although we must start that way, and not leave ourselves with too much work to do. There were a lot of positive moments that prove to us what we can do, so we need to tighten up in moments that impact the game, as ultimately they have hurt us."
CFC will now look forward to a three-match home slate beginning next Saturday, July 19th when Southeast Division rivals Inter Miami CF II visit Finley Stadium on International Night and $5 general admission ticket night. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.
Philadelphia Union II (7W-1L-7D, 33 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (8W-4L-5D, 31 pts.)
Subaru Park | Philadelphia, Pa.
Final score:
PHI: 3
CFC: 3
PHI wins shootout for the extra point (6-5)
Scoring summary:
18': Cavan Sullivan - PHI
45'+6: Gavin Turner - CFC
57': Jalen James - CFC
67': Tate Robertson - CFC
84': Malik Jakupovic - PHI
86': Cavan Sullivan - PHI
Stats (PHI / CFC):
xG: 2.15 / 2.52
Possession: 66% / 34%
Shots: 27 / 8
Shots on goal: 7 / 5
Blocked shots: 5 / 2
Total passes: 418 / 246
Passing accuracy percentage: 84.5 / 69.1
Corners: 11 / 3
Total crosses: 12 / 2
Offsides: 0 / 3
Goalkeeper saves: 2 / 4
Clearances: 1 / 7
Fouls: 12 / 9
Discipline:
36' - Tate Robertson - CFC (Caution)
42' - Farid Sar-Sar - CFC (Caution)
53' - Giovanny Sequera - PHI (Caution)
64' - Andrew Rick - PHI (Caution)
90'+3 - Callum Watson - CFC (Caution)
Line-ups:
PHI starters: Andrew Rick, Isaiah LeFlore (Jordan Griffin 67'), Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera (Oscar Benitez 72'), David Vazquez, Nick Pariano (C), Kellan Leblanc (Leandro Soria 67'), Cavan Sullivan, Markus Anderson (Malik Jakupovic 46'), Eddy Davis (Willyam Ferreira 78')
Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook
Head Coach: Ryan Richter
CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Ethan Dudley, Nathan Koehler (Robert Screen 85'), Farid Sar-Sar (C), Milo Garvanian, Steeve Louis Jean, Gavin Turner (Nick Mendonca 78'), Tate Robertson, Colin Thomas (Markus Naglestad 46'), Jalen James (Keegan Ancelin 78'), Daniel Mangarov (Callum Watson 70')
Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Xavier Rimpel, Minjae Kwak
Head Coach: Chris Nugent
