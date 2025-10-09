Chattanooga FC to Host Huntsville City FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC announced today that it will face Huntsville City FC in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

With a 1-1 draw and 5-4 shootout win over Atlanta United 2 on October 5, Chattanooga earned home field advantage in the first round of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

CFC also clinched the Southeast Division title with 53 points overall, finishing the season one point above Huntsville City.

In the MLS NEXT Pro playoff format, the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference choose their opponent from the remaining five through eight seeds, with the fourth seed getting the remaining unpicked club.

For the first time in the three years of the Pick-Your-Opponent process, representatives from each club called their opponent directly to make their selection. The Eastern Conference selections were made according to traditional bracket seeding, while in the Western Conference, No. 2 The Town FC chose nontraditional pick No. 6 North Texas, the defending MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion.

CFC is one of five clubs that will make its MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs debut in 2025: independent clubs CFC and Carolina Core FC, and MLS affiliates Huntsville City FC, MNUFC2 and Real Monarchs.

Following the Conference Quarterfinals, the playoffs will continue the weekend of October 24. The pick your-opponent format will return for the Conference Semifinals, with the highest remaining seed in each conference selecting and hosting an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams. The two remaining clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting.

The Conference Finals (weekend of October 31) and MLS NEXT Pro Cup (weekend of November 7) will follow a traditional bracket style. As the No. 1 overall seed (best regular season record), St Louis CITY2 is guaranteed home field throughout the playoffs.

More information on the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs can be found HERE.

Tickets are on sale at CFCTIX.com.

MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchups - all being played on October 19 and streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise indicated:

(1) New York Red Bulls vs. (8) Carolina Core FC at 7:00 p.m. ET

(2) Philadelphia Union II vs. (7) FC Cincinnati 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET

(3) New England Revolution II vs. (6) Chicago Fire FC II at 6:00 p.m. ET

(4) Chattanooga FC vs. (5) Huntsville City FC at 7:00 p.m. ET (MLSNEXTPro.com)

Western Conference - all being played on October 19:

(1) St Louis CITY 2 vs. (8) Ventura County FC at 7:00 p.m. ET

(2) The Town FC vs. (6) North Texas SC at 9:00 p.m. ET

(3) Colorado Rapids 2 vs. (7) Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET

(4) Real Monarchs vs. (5) MNUFC2 at 8:00 p.m. ET (MLSNEXTPro.com)

History with Huntsville

Chattanooga FC completed the 2025 season series sweep over Huntsville City in their three previous meetings.

The Blues earned a 1-0 win over Huntsville early in the season on March 15 thanks to Daniel Mangarov's first professional goal followed by a come-from-behind road win for Chattanooga when defender Nathan Koehler scored his first for the club followed by another Mangarov goal to put CFC on top 2-1. In the third and final regular season installment on August 23, Luke Husakiwsky scored his first professional goal for CFC, helping seal the three-match sweep with a 1-0 win at Finley.

Chattanooga leads the overall head-to-head against Huntsville in MLS NEXT Pro with a record of 4W-1L-1D and one shootout win.







