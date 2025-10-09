Revolution II Host Chicago Fire FC II in Quarterfinal Round of MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

Published on October 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II will host Chicago Fire FC II in the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with Peyton Gallagher on the call. Tickets for next weekend's match are on sale now.

Revolution II, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, selected sixth-place Chicago Fire FC II through MLS NEXT Pro's innovative "Pick-Your-Opponent" playoff format. This season, matchups are determined through the Pick-Your-Opponent process for the first two rounds, the Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals. In the 2025 campaign, New England collected an unbeaten 1-0-2 mark against Chicago, recording a 2-2 tie on June 9, a 4-3 win on July 13, and a 2-2 draw on August 31. In the all-time regular-season series between the Eastern Conference sides, Revolution II holds a slight 3-2-5 edge over Fire FC II.

New England will embark on its second postseason run in team history, following a regular season in which the team matched its single-season win record (14), set in 2023. This season, Revolution II recorded 54 goals, a club-record 44 helpers, and a plus-17 goal differential. Additionally, New England's defense ranked among the league's best, with the sixth-fewest goals conceded (37) and seventh-most clean sheets (7) in MLS NEXT Pro. Revolution II enters the playoffs in strong form, having earned points in 13 of its last 16 matches (10-3-3) dating back to June 26.

Forward Marcos Dias headlines New England's roster after being named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year on Sunday, a new honor awarded to the league's leader in assists. The Brazilian became the first Revolution II player to receive a year-end league accolade after setting a new single-season MLS NEXT Pro record with 13 assists. The 23-year-old led the league with 23 goal contributions (10g, 13a) and 93 key passes, the highest single-season total since MLS NEXT Pro's inception in 2022. Fellow forward Liam Butts enjoyed an accomplished season, setting a new club record of 13 goals scored in a single campaign.

The 2025 season also highlighted the continued success of the club's Pro Player Pathway, as New England features several Revolution Academy graduates on its roster. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry registered five goals and six assists this season, while midfielder Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, tallied eight goals and three assists. A 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, Cristiano Oliveira recorded five goals and one assist in his second professional campaign. The 17-year-old Somerville, Mass. native will soon return from international duty with the United States Under-17 Men's National Team, as the team prepares for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

General admission tickets for the quarterfinal match are on sale now for $10. For the 2025 season, Season Members received three (3) complimentary Revs II "flex tickets" for each season seat on their account. To allocate these Revolution II flex tickets to specific home playoff games at Gillette Stadium, Season Members can log into Account Manager or the Revolution App. Season Members can also purchase additional discounted Revs II home playoff individual game tickets for $7 each at the Season Member rate via Account Manager.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.