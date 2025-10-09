FC Cincinnati 2 to Face Philadelphia Union II in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

FC Cincinnati 2 will play Philadelphia Union II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Union II selected to play the Orange and Blue through the league's Pick-Your-Opponent process earlier this week.

The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Orange and Blue are set to make their second consecutive appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro postseason after finishing as the top seed in the Eastern Conference in 2024. FCC 2 earned a place in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs after closing out the season with a 4-1 win on the road against Orlando City B.

Cincinnati and Philadelphia have played three times prior this year, with Union II winning the season series. Each team has five wins in the all-time series, and no previous meeting has ended in a draw.

The winner between Cincinnati and Philadelphia will advance to the Conference Semifinals, scheduled to be played on October 24-26. The full playoff schedule, with dates, is listed below.

Conference Quarterfinals: October 17-19

Conference Semifinals: October 24-26

Conference Finals: October 31-November 2

MLS NEXT Pro Cup: November 7-9

