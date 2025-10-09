FC Cincinnati 2 to Face Philadelphia Union II in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Published on October 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 will play Philadelphia Union II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Union II selected to play the Orange and Blue through the league's Pick-Your-Opponent process earlier this week.
The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Orange and Blue are set to make their second consecutive appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro postseason after finishing as the top seed in the Eastern Conference in 2024. FCC 2 earned a place in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs after closing out the season with a 4-1 win on the road against Orlando City B.
Cincinnati and Philadelphia have played three times prior this year, with Union II winning the season series. Each team has five wins in the all-time series, and no previous meeting has ended in a draw.
The winner between Cincinnati and Philadelphia will advance to the Conference Semifinals, scheduled to be played on October 24-26. The full playoff schedule, with dates, is listed below.
Conference Quarterfinals: October 17-19
Conference Semifinals: October 24-26
Conference Finals: October 31-November 2
MLS NEXT Pro Cup: November 7-9
For more information on the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, visit MLSNEXTPro.com.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 9, 2025
- The Town FC to Face North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinals on October 19 at PayPal Park - The Town FC
- Philadelphia Union II Select FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection - Philadelphia Union II
- Huntsville City FC to Face Chattanooga FC in First Ever Playoff Match - Huntsville City Football Club
- Chicago Fire FC II to Face New England Revolution II on the Road in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - Chicago Fire FC II
- Real Monarchs Host Minnesota 2 in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro First Round Playoff Match on Sun., Oct 19 - Real Monarchs
- Revolution II Host Chicago Fire FC II in Quarterfinal Round of MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - New England Revolution II
- FC Cincinnati 2 to Face Philadelphia Union II in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in First Round of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - Colorado Rapids 2
- Chattanooga FC to Host Huntsville City FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati 2 Stories
- FC Cincinnati 2 to Face Philadelphia Union II in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
- FC Cincinnati 2, Ademar Chavez Earn MLS NEXT Pro Matchweek Awards
- FC Cincinnati 2 Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with Dominant 4-1 Win over Orlando City B
- FC Cincinnati 2 Travel to Orlando City B in Decisive Decision Day Match
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host New York Red Bulls II in Final Regular Season Home Match