FC Cincinnati 2, Ademar Chavez Earn MLS NEXT Pro Matchweek Awards

Published on October 6, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Today, MLS NEXT Pro announced their weekly awards for Matchweek 30, with FC Cincinnati 2 earning Team of the Matchweek honors, while FC Cincinnati Academy forward Ademar Chavez was named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 30.

FCC 2 clinched a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the second consecutive season following Sunday's 4-1 Decision Day win over Orlando City B. The Orange and Blue closed out the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning four straight, including two wins over two of the Eastern Conference's top three sides in New England Revolution II and New York Red Bulls II.

A key contributor to FCC 2's late season success was Ademar Chavez, who scored his first professional goals against Red Bulls II on October 1. In a game in which the Orange and Blue needed points from, Chavez stepped up in a big way, matching an early first half goal from the visitors in the first minute of first half stoppage time. Will Kuisel, who was named Rising Star of Matchweek 28, combined with Chavez as the attacked steered home a cross from Kuisel at the far post.

Chavez then showcased his individual skill in the 49th minute, which proved the match winner for FCC 2. Chavez danced around two New York defenders before delivering a low, curling strike from just outside of the box.

Chavez made his MLS NEXT debut in the Orange and Blue's first match of the season, playing 11 minutes in a substitute appearance against Toronto FC II on March 9. Chavez would go on to appear in a total of 12 matches, starting in seven which included four consecutive selections to the Starting XI to close out the regular season.

The Orange and Blue will look for their first MLS NEXT Pro postseason win in Round One of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, set to begin later this month. Round One matchups, with dates and times, will be announced in the coming days.

