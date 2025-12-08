Tyrone Marshall, Shavar Thomas Depart FC Cincinnati 2

FC Cincinnati 2 announced today that Head Coach Tyrone Marshall and Assistant Coach Shavar Thomas have departed the club after four seasons.

Marshall, who served in key roles within the FC Cincinnati organization since 2021, was named the first head coach of FCC 2 in the club's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro in 2022. Marshall has led the club since, managing a total of four seasons at the MLS NEXT Pro level and overseeing significant year over year improvements with the club.

FC Cincinnati 2 goalkeeper coach Ryan Coulter will remain at the club. The club has begun the search for a new coaching staff.

"We want to thank Tyrone for his contributions to our club," said General Manager Chris Albright. "His leadership was instrumental in launching FC Cincinnati 2, and he helped build a culture in the MLS NEXT Pro environment that has played a key role in developing talent for the first team. We wish him and his incredible family all the best as he moves to the next chapter of his career."

Under Marshall's guidance, a number of former FC Cincinnati Academy players were able to use FCC 2, and the MLS NEXT Pro platform, to make the jump into the first team, including Stefan Chirila, Stiven Jimenez, Gerardo Valenzuela and Paul Walters - all currently rostered with FC Cincinnati.

In 2024, Marshall was named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year after his side finished the regular season a top the Eastern Conference table in the club's most successful season to date. The Orange and Blue qualified for postseason play for the first time with a record of 16-8-4 and 54 points, the third most points across MLS NEXT Pro.

Marshall continued to push and develop some of the academy's top players at the MLS NEXT Pro level in 2025 and once again led the group to an appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Academy standouts Andrei Chirila, Ademar Chavez and Carson Locker - all making club debuts under Marshall this season - helped propel FCC 2 into the postseason.

Prior to his time leading FCC 2, Marshall served as the interim Head Coach for FC Cincinnati in 2021 and the Head Coach of the FC Cincinnati U19 Academy team.

Shavar Thomas, who was part of Marshall's inaugural coaching staff, has also departed the club.

"We'd also like to thank Shavar as he departs for his next step," said Albright. "He's been an important part of the success we've built with FC Cincinnati 2, and we're deeply appreciative of his commitment and dedication to that foundation. We wish him and his family the best in the future."

The club wishes Marshall and Thomas the best in their future endeavors.







