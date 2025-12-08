Chattanooga FC Defender Farid Sar-Sar Signs New Contract

Published on December 8, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC defender Farid Sar-Sar

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has picked up defender Farid Sar-Sar's contract option for 2026 and agreed to a new contract for 2027, with the option for 2028.

The 26-year-old Argentinian center-back has committed his future to the club following an outstanding 2025 campaign in which he played in every minute throughout the competitive season. Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović and Sar-Sar were two of only four players in the entire MLS NEXT Pro league who played every minute of the 2025 season.

"Farid played a central role in our historic season, and his leadership on and off the field made us all better," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Wearing the captain's armband is a responsibility he embraced fully, and his influence was felt in every moment of our success. We are proud to have a person of his caliber with us."

Sar-Sar joined Chattanooga FC from Inter Miami CF II on January 29, 2024 ahead of the club's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro. The defender from Mendoza, Argentina, made 23 appearances and started in 16 matches during the 2024 season.

"Farid has been a huge player for us over the last two years I've been here," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's shown great leadership in various forms throughout his time with us. He was all across the backline and in midfield during his first season with us and always found a way to have a positive impact on the team and game. He has high standards and keeps the standards in our training environment very high and demanding, which is what we want for us to continue to push to take those next steps. He fits into what CFC is and the direction we're going and he's going to help us drive that forward even more."

The signing is the latest in keeping the core leadership team together from last season, including captain Alex McGrath and goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović.

"I think especially at this level where there can be quite a lot of turnover, the guys you do. keep you want them to have an influence across the squad," said Nugent. "It's crucial to have guys that align and drive forward what we're trying to do here, so it's fantastic to keep all of them with us."

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Farid Sar-Sar

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: July 8, 1999

Hometown: Mendoza, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

The updated 2026 men's roster can be found here.

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC picks up defender Farid Sar-Sar's contract option for 2026 and agrees to a new contract for 2027, with a club option for 2028.

