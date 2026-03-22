Chattanooga FC Earns Point in Comeback Draw at Huntsville City
Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Chattanooga FC came from two goals down to secure a well-earned point against Huntsville City FC at Wicks Family Field on Saturday evening.
Alex Krehl scored his third goal of the young season, while Tate Robertson added a second on the year to his account.
Huntsville City took an early lead through Shak Mohammed before Maximus Ekk headed in a second for the hosts.
However, Krehl headed in from a beautifully delivered cross by full-back Yves Tcheuyap at a crucial juncture right before half-time.
Chattanooga FC used the momentum from Krehl's goal to dominate proceedings in the second half.
Substitute Keegan Ancelin earned a penalty for the Boys in Blue late in the match and Robertson made no mistake, converting the resulting spot-kick to equalize and ultimately earn a hard-fought draw.
The hosts won the penalty shootout for the extra point 4-2.
Chattanooga FC returns home for its next match on Saturday, March 28 against Columbus Crew 2.
Huntsville City FC (1-2-1, 1SOW, 5 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (1-2-1, 4 pts.) -
Wicks Family Field | Huntsville, Ala.
Attendance: 3,654
Final score:
HNT: 2
CFC: 2
HNT wins shootout for the extra point 4-2
Scoring summary:
15': Shak Mohammed - HNT
37': Maximus Ekk - HNT
45'+2': Alex Krehl - CFC
77': Tate Robertson (PK) - CFC
Shootout for the extra point:
Brunet - Goal
Robertson - Saved
Coulibaly - Goal
Mangarov - Goal
Sullivan - Goal
Jones - Goal
Mohammed - Goal
McGrath - Saved
Stats (HNT / CFC):
Shots: 9 / 10
Shots on goal: 3 / 5
Blocked shots: 3 / 2
Possession: 67% / 33%
Total passes: 654 / 318
Passing accuracy percentage: 88.8 / 77.4
Corners: 5 / 7
Total crosses: 4 / 8
Offsides: 2 / 3
Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 1
Clearances: 6 / 1
Fouls: 8 / 16
Discipline:
43' - CFC, Farid Sar-Sar (Caution)
90'+2' - CFC, Isaiah Jones (Caution)
Lineups:
Huntsville starters: Will Mackay, Moises Veliz (Kessy Coulibaly 90'+5'), Leo Christiano, Zach Barrett (C) (Nigel Prince 46'), Malachi Molina, Charles Brunet, Shak Mohammed, Nick Pariano (Angel Iniguez 65'), Jayvin Van Deventer, Jordan Knight, Maximus Ekk (Klaus Sullivan 84')
Substitutes not used: Ammar Delic, Patrick Amarh, Ari Saliu,
Head Coach: Chris O'Neal
Chattanooga starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorensen, Farid Sar-Sar, Mattias Hanchard, Yves Tcheuyap, Tate Robertson, Isaiah Jones, Alex McGrath (C), Anthony Garcia (Daniel Mangarov 57'), Damien Barker John (Ashton Gordon 64'), Alex Krehl (Keegan Ancelin 64')
Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Nathan Koehler, Luke Husakiwsky, Darwin Ortiz, Colin Thomas, Ameziane Sid Mohand
Head Coach: Richard Dixon
Images from this story
|
Chattanooga FC battles Huntsville City FC
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 21, 2026
- Chattanooga FC Earns Point in Comeback Draw at Huntsville City - Chattanooga FC
- Quakes II dominate hosts in first road win of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season - San Jose Earthquakes II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Columbus Crew 2 in 2-0 Defeat - FC Cincinnati 2
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City B
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - March 22, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Revolution II Host Connecticut United FC on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga FC Stories
- Chattanooga FC Earns Point in Comeback Draw at Huntsville City
- Chattanooga FC to Host Tennessee Tempo in Second Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup
- Chattanooga FC Downs Kalonji Pro-Profile to Advance to Second Round of U.S. Open Cup
- Chattanooga FC Edged 2-1 at Chicago Fire FC II
- McGrath Inspires CFC to Restorative Performance in 4-2 Win over CT United