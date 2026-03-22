Chattanooga FC Earns Point in Comeback Draw at Huntsville City

Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC battles Huntsville City FC

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC battles Huntsville City FC(Chattanooga FC)

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Chattanooga FC came from two goals down to secure a well-earned point against Huntsville City FC at Wicks Family Field on Saturday evening.

Alex Krehl scored his third goal of the young season, while Tate Robertson added a second on the year to his account.

Huntsville City took an early lead through Shak Mohammed before Maximus Ekk headed in a second for the hosts.

However, Krehl headed in from a beautifully delivered cross by full-back Yves Tcheuyap at a crucial juncture right before half-time.

Chattanooga FC used the momentum from Krehl's goal to dominate proceedings in the second half.

Substitute Keegan Ancelin earned a penalty for the Boys in Blue late in the match and Robertson made no mistake, converting the resulting spot-kick to equalize and ultimately earn a hard-fought draw.

The hosts won the penalty shootout for the extra point 4-2.

Chattanooga FC returns home for its next match on Saturday, March 28 against Columbus Crew 2.

Huntsville City FC (1-2-1, 1SOW, 5 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (1-2-1, 4 pts.) -

Wicks Family Field | Huntsville, Ala.

Attendance: 3,654

Final score:

HNT: 2

CFC: 2

HNT wins shootout for the extra point 4-2

Scoring summary:

15': Shak Mohammed - HNT

37': Maximus Ekk - HNT

45'+2': Alex Krehl - CFC

77': Tate Robertson (PK) - CFC

Shootout for the extra point:

Brunet - Goal

Robertson - Saved

Coulibaly - Goal

Mangarov - Goal

Sullivan - Goal

Jones - Goal

Mohammed - Goal

McGrath - Saved

Stats (HNT / CFC):

Shots: 9 / 10

Shots on goal: 3 / 5

Blocked shots: 3 / 2

Possession: 67% / 33%

Total passes: 654 / 318

Passing accuracy percentage: 88.8 / 77.4

Corners: 5 / 7

Total crosses: 4 / 8

Offsides: 2 / 3

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 1

Clearances: 6 / 1

Fouls: 8 / 16

Discipline:

43' - CFC, Farid Sar-Sar (Caution)

90'+2' - CFC, Isaiah Jones (Caution)

Lineups:

Huntsville starters: Will Mackay, Moises Veliz (Kessy Coulibaly 90'+5'), Leo Christiano, Zach Barrett (C) (Nigel Prince 46'), Malachi Molina, Charles Brunet, Shak Mohammed, Nick Pariano (Angel Iniguez 65'), Jayvin Van Deventer, Jordan Knight, Maximus Ekk (Klaus Sullivan 84')

Substitutes not used: Ammar Delic, Patrick Amarh, Ari Saliu,

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

Chattanooga starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorensen, Farid Sar-Sar, Mattias Hanchard, Yves Tcheuyap, Tate Robertson, Isaiah Jones, Alex McGrath (C), Anthony Garcia (Daniel Mangarov 57'), Damien Barker John (Ashton Gordon 64'), Alex Krehl (Keegan Ancelin 64')

Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Nathan Koehler, Luke Husakiwsky, Darwin Ortiz, Colin Thomas, Ameziane Sid Mohand

Head Coach: Richard Dixon

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.