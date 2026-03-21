The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - March 22, 2026
Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
The Need-to-Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, March 22, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com
The Story:
After a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Carolina Core FC, where the Lions scored three times in the final 15 minutes, Orlando City B looks to carry that momentum into Sunday's intrastate matchup at Inter&Co Stadium.
Rookie forward Harvey Sarajian, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, enters the weekend with four goal contributions in his first three professional matches after recording a goal and an assist in last week's win.
Justin Ellis, Sarajian and 16-year-old Caleb Trombino combined for all three goals in the comeback victory, with Trombino delivering the stoppage-time winner in just his second professional appearance.
Current Form:
OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 3, Carolina Core 2 (3/14/26, Truist Point)
Goal-Scorers: Harvey Sarajian, Justin Ellis, Caleb Trombino; Anthony Suma Jr., Ricardo Montenegro
Miami's Last Matchup: Miami 0, Crown Legacy 3 (3/15/26, Sportsplex at Matthews)
Goal-Scorers: Rodolfo Aloko, Nathan Richmond, Nimfasha Berchimas
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 4-5-4 (Home: 3-2-2, Away: 1-3-2)
Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1 (5), Inter Miami 1 (3) (9/14/25, Chase Stadium)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 21, 2026
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - March 22, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Revolution II Host Connecticut United FC on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City B Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - March 22, 2026
- Orlando City B Rallies to Defeat Carolina Core FC 3-2 on the Road
- Orlando City SC Signs Tristan Himes & Pedro Leão to Short-Term Agreements
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Carolina Core FC - March 14, 2026
- Orlando City B Earns First Win of 2026 over Chicago Fire FC II