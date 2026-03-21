The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - March 22, 2026

Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, March 22, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

After a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Carolina Core FC, where the Lions scored three times in the final 15 minutes, Orlando City B looks to carry that momentum into Sunday's intrastate matchup at Inter&Co Stadium.

Rookie forward Harvey Sarajian, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, enters the weekend with four goal contributions in his first three professional matches after recording a goal and an assist in last week's win.

Justin Ellis, Sarajian and 16-year-old Caleb Trombino combined for all three goals in the comeback victory, with Trombino delivering the stoppage-time winner in just his second professional appearance.

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 3, Carolina Core 2 (3/14/26, Truist Point)

Goal-Scorers: Harvey Sarajian, Justin Ellis, Caleb Trombino; Anthony Suma Jr., Ricardo Montenegro

Miami's Last Matchup: Miami 0, Crown Legacy 3 (3/15/26, Sportsplex at Matthews)

Goal-Scorers: Rodolfo Aloko, Nathan Richmond, Nimfasha Berchimas

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-5-4 (Home: 3-2-2, Away: 1-3-2)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1 (5), Inter Miami 1 (3) (9/14/25, Chase Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.