Orlando City B Makes Late Comeback in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC II

Published on April 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Orlando City B (2-2-3, 12 points) erased a late two-goal deficit to draw Chicago Fire FC II (1-2-4, 10 points) 2-2 on Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. The Lions then won the end-of-regulation shootout 4-2 to claim the extra point, with goalkeeper Tristan Himes recording a save in the tiebreaker.

OCB entered halftime trailing by two goals after Dean Boltz converted a penalty kick in the 34th minute and Darris Hyte redirected Damyan Villanueva's corner kick at the near post in the 41st.

The Lions pulled one back six minutes into the second half when Yutaro Tsukada's corner kick created pressure in the box and forced Chicago goalkeeper Owen Pratt into an own goal, cutting the deficit to one.

Second-half substitute Nicolas Lasheras completed the comeback in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, heading Gustavo Caraballo's corner kick from the back post back across goal and in to level the match and send it to the shootout.

Orlando City B returns home Sunday, May 3, to host Crown Legacy FC. Kickoff at Osceola County Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with the match airing live on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Orlando City Academy's Nicolas Lasheras scored his first goal for OCB, leveling the match in second-half stoppage time.

Homegrown midfielder Gustavo Caraballo provided the assist on Lasheras' equalizer, his third of 2026 for OCB and seventh all-time across all competitions.

OCB midfielder Ignacio Gomez made his return to MLS NEXT Pro action, starting the match after two appearances and a goal with Orlando City SC in MLS regular season play.

OCB goalkeeper Tristan Himes made one save in the end-of-regulation shootout.

Defender Albright Chikamso made his first appearance of 2026 for OCB, entering the match as a first-half substitute.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made three changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Carolina Core FC, inserting Ignacio Gomez, Yutaro Tsukada and Jaylen Yearwood entering the XI. Goal Highlights:

34' Dean Boltz (Penalty Kick) - CHI 1, ORL 0

41' Darris Hyte (Damyan Villanueva) - CHI 2, ORL 0

51' Owen Pratt (Own Goal) - CHI 2, ORL 1

90+5' Nicolas Lasheras (Gustavo Caraballo) - ORL 2, CHI 2

Teams 1 2 F

Chicago Fire FC II 2 0 2 (2)

Orlando City B 0 2 2 (4)

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Dean Boltz (Penalty Kick) 34'

CHI - Darris Hyte (Damyan Villanueva) 41'

ORL - Owen Pratt (Own Goal) 51'

ORL - Nicolas Lasheras (Gustavo Caraballo) 90+5'

End-of-Regulation Shootout Summary:

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Goal)

CHI - Dean Boltz (Goal)

ORL - Dylan Judelson (Goal)

CHI - Oscar Pineda (Miss)

ORL - Dominik Baczewski (Save)

CHI - Damian Nigg (Goal)

ORL - Brady Kendall (Goal)

CHI - Jhoiner Montiel (Save)

ORL - Parker Amoo-Mensah (Goal)

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Tristan Himes (Yellow Card) 33'

CHI - Damian Nigg (Yellow Card) 50'

ORL - Dylan Judelson (Yellow Card) 86'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Landon Okonski (Brady Kendall 90'), Titus Sandy Jr. (Albright Chikamso 9'), Jaylen Yearwood; M Gustavo Caraballo, Ignacio Gomez (Dominik Baczewski 46'), Dylan Judelson, Yutaro Tsukada (Nicolas Lasheras 80'); F Issah Haruna, Pedro Leão (Matthew Belgodere 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Luca Maxim; Caleb Trombino

Chicago Fire FC II - GK Owen Pratt; D Damian Nigg, Christopher Cupps, Jack Sandmeyer (c) (Emir Herrera 9'), Josue Pfrommer (Omar Gonzalez 58'); M Damyan Villanueva (Jhoiner Montiel 58'), Charles Nagle, Oscar Pineda, Darris Hyte; F Robert Turdean (Mateo Clark 80'), Dean Boltz

Substitutes Not Used: Giorgi Gongadze

Details of the Game

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 26, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

CHI - 8

ORL - 14

Saves:

CHI - 4

ORL - 1

Fouls:

CHI - 12

ORL - 15

Corners:

CHI - 5

ORL - 6







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