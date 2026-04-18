The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - April 19, 2026

Published on April 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B returns to Osceola County Stadium for its first home match under head coach Eddie Wilding following his appointment on April 9. The Young Lions will look to take a lead in their all-time home series against the Core, after recording a 1-1-1 record in their first three encounters at Osceola County Stadium.

Rookie forward Harvey Sarajian continues an impressive start to his professional career after scoring Orlando City B's lone goal in its last outing at Chattanooga FC, giving the first-round MLS SuperDraft selection a goal contribution in each of his first five matches and tying him for the team lead with three goals.

Orlando City B will look to replicate its earlier success against Carolina Core FC after rallying for a 3-2 road win on March 14, erasing a two-goal deficit behind goals from Sarajian, Justin Ellis and a stoppage-time winner from Caleb Trombino to complete one of the Club's most dramatic comebacks of the season.

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Chattanooga FC 3 (4/11/26, Finley Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Harvey Sarajian; Alex McGrath, Damien Barker John (2)

Carolina Core's Last Matchup: Core FC 1, Philadelphia 4 (4/12/26, Subaru Park)

Goal-Scorers: Charles Orbaugh; Malik Jakupovic, Stas Korzeniowski (2), Rafael Uzcátegui

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-2-2 (Home: 1-1-1, Away: 2-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 3, Carolina Core FC 2 (3/14/26, Truist Point)







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