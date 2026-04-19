Inter Miami CF II Falls to Huntsville City FC

Published on April 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-4L-3D, 4 pts) fell 2-4 against Huntsville City FC tonight at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Tyler Hall, Nicholas Almeida and Alejo Ristano made up the back four; Alejandro Flores, captain Ian Urkidi Joseph Convers, and Preston Plambeck started in the midfield; Mateo Saja and Diego Rey led the team's attack.

Additionally, tonight's fixture presented professional debuts for Academy players Nash Dearmin and Nessim Jena, with the pair entering the match as second-half substitutes.

Match Action

The visitors took the lead in the 19th minute through a goal by Xavier Aguilar.

Inter Miami II levelled the scoring in the 41st minute, with Saja finding the back of the net with a towering header at the far post to capitalize on a cross from Plambeck from the right. The goal took Saja's tally to two this MLS NEXT Pro regular season, while the assist was the second for Plambeck.

Huntsville then reclaimed the lead with three second half goals: Maximus Ekk scored in the 47th minute, Jordan Knight in the 49th minute, and Lightt Eke in the 72nd minute.

Zeltzer-Zubida shortened the deficit with a header in the 78th minute as he recorded his fourth goal of the campaign. Vorenkamp posted his second assist of the season with the delivery into the box.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will visit Columbus Crew 2 at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3.







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