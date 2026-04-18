Revolution II Fall to Columbus Crew 2, 2-1

Published on April 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - New England Revolution II (2-2-2; 10 pts.) fell to Columbus Crew 2 (4-2-1; 14 pts.), 2-1, in its first road contest of the 2026 campaign on Saturday afternoon at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Forward/winger Myles Morgan provided the scoring for Revolution II, tallying his second goal of the season with Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh and midfielder Carlos Zambrano each earning an assist on the play. Crew 2 tallied goals on either side of halftime to secure the three points.

New England opened the match strong, tallying two shots on target in the first 10 minutes of action. Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth rifled a shot from outside the 18-yard-box six minutes into the contest, but Columbus's goalkeeper tipped the ball over the crossbar to keep the match scoreless. Two minutes later, a pair of Academy products connected, as midfielder Judah Siqueira crossed the ball to forward Makai Wells, who saw his near-post effort saved. Wells, 17, earned his fourth consecutive start in the attack today, though his afternoon was cut short due to an injury in the 28th minute.

Crew 2 broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, with Kevin Gbamblé curling a shot into the back of the net. Revolution II nearly found an immediate equalizer in first-half stoppage time, as Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry juked two defenders and delivered a pass to Siqueira for a one-touch effort that bent wide of the right post. Three minutes into the second half, Columbus pushed its advantage to 2-0 when Zach Zengue capitalized on a transition opportunity for the hosts.

New England broke through in the 60th minute, cutting the Crew 2's lead, 2-1. Midfielder Carlos Zambrano, fresh off winning Goal of Matchweek 6 honors, connected with McIntosh, who lofted a well-placed ball into the box right to the head of Morgan. The Canadian nodded home the effort inside the right post for his second goal of the season. McIntosh, a Revolution Academy graduate, owns assists in three straight appearances across all competitions, including in his senior team season debut last Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match.

Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian kept the game within reach for New England, scooping up Columbus's close-range shot with five minutes remaining in regulation, but the home side held strong to secure the win. Parisian, who is coming off a penalty shootout win in his first team debut in Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup match, finished the night with two saves.

Revolution II remain on the road, traveling to face regional foe CT United FC on May 3 at Morrone Stadium. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

F/W Myles Morgan scored his team-leading second goal of the season. The 20-year-old has appeared in six of New England's matches to open the 2026 campaign, including three starts.

M Carlos Zambrano got on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game, distributing his first professional assist in his 37-minute shift this afternoon.

Homegrown D Damario McIntosh notched his third straight assist in his last three appearances across all competitions, including U.S. Open Cup action this past Tuesday.

F/W Shuma Susaki suited up for his second straight club and MLS NEXT Pro appearance as a late second-half substitute, tallying one shot attempt.

D Schinieder Mimy recorded a team-high three key passes and tallied one shot in his full 90-minute performance today.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #6

New England Revolution II 1 vs. Columbus Crew 2 2

April 18, 2026 - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Referee: Igor Bych

Assistant Referee: Jake Brochu

Assistant Referee: Miklos Hendricks

Fourth Official: Andrew Stefanick

Weather: 68 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Kevin Gbamblé (Zachary Zengue, Johann Chirinos) 43'

CLB - Zachary Zengue (Unassisted) 47'

NE - Myles Morgan 2 (Damario McIntosh 2, Carlos Zambrano 1) 60'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Tristan Brown (Yellow Card) 40'

CLB - Christopher Rogers (Yellow Card) 52'

NE - Carlos Zambrano (Yellow Card) 55'

NE - Malcolm Fry (Yellow Card) 75'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 86'

NE - Gabriel Dahlin (Yellow Card) 90'+6

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Allan Oyirwoth, Javaun Mussenden, Judah Siqueira (Carlos Zambrano 53'); Makai Wells (Myles Morgan 28'), Malcolm Fry, Jayden Da © (Shuma Sasaki 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Jared Smith, Jake Shannon, Sharod George, Matthew Tibbetts

Columbus Crew 2: Luke Pruter; Tristan Brown (Anthony Alaouieh 67'), Isaac Heffess, Christopher Rodgers, Quinton Elliot, Brent Adu Gyamfi (Rui Aoki 84'); Zach Zengue (Moses Nyeman 76'), Nico Rincon, Johann Chirinos (Oneal Taylor 84'), Kevin Gbamble ©; Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Gio De Libera, Alex Zochowski, Alex Gimple

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Columbus Crew 2

12 Shots 12

3 Shots (on Target) 4

2 Blocked Shots 2

2 Saves 2

5 Corner Kicks 7

0 Offsides 4

13 Fouls 9

427 (82.7%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 333 (79.0%)







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