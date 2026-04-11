Revolution II Host Red Bull New York II on Sunday Night

Published on April 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (2-0-2; 10 pts.) close out their five-game homestand by welcoming Red Bull New York II (2-0-2; 8 pts.) to Beirne Stadium on Sunday, April 12, for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Sunday's match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with Philip Galati on the call.

Revolution II enter Sunday's contest undefeated through their first four games, matching the club's longest unbeaten streak to start a season (2022). New England and New York are two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference. Revolution II has conceded just two goals through the first four games of the 2026 campaign, best in the Eastern Conference. New England's two clean sheets are tied for fourth in the league.

New England goalkeepers J.D. Gunn, a Panama international, and Donovan Parisian, the club's 2025 first-round SuperDraft pick, have each recorded a shutout this season. Against CT United FC in the club's most recent match on March 22, Parisian matched a career-high four saves to collect the fifth clean sheet of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

The defense unit, highlighted by defenders Schinieder Mimy, Damario McIntosh, and Chris Mbai-Assem, have each logged four starts and played the full 90 minutes every match this season. Revolution II newcomer Jared Smith, an outside defender who joined the team on March 25, could potentially suit up for his club debut alongside new signee Shuma Sasaki. Sasaki, a Japanese forward/winger, was acquired by the club earlier this week.

In addition to their defensive efforts, Mimy and McIntosh have also contributed in the attacking phase. In the 2-0 victory over CT United FC, both defenders found the scoresheet, dishing out one assist each. Mimy, a 2026 SuperDraft selection, has tallied assists in consecutive games. McIntosh, a Homegrown Player, tallied his first helper of the campaign, the second of his career, setting up forward Jayden Da's first goal of the season.

Da, a Boston-born striker, has been a constant threat in the attack, starting all four of Revolution II's matches at central forward. After suffering a season ending injury in 2025, Da, who celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this week, netted his first goal since returning to play on March 22. Da leads New England with 16 total shots, including a team-best six shots on target, while also pacing the league with seven headed shots.

Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, a Homegrown product, is the team's primary distributor and ranks tied for 11th in MLS NEXT Pro with 10 key passes. The Somerville, Mass. native, who recently returned from international duty with the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team, leads Revolution II with three assists, including logging two helpers against CT United FC, the first multi-assist performance of his career.

Forward Makai Wells, a fellow Academy product, has fought his way into a starting role. Earning consecutive starts on the front line, the 17-year-old notched his first professional goal in his first MLS NEXT Pro start on March 15 in New England's 2-1 triumph over FC Cincinnati 2. Through three appearances this season, the U.S. youth international has taken five total shots in 2026.

Red Bull New York II is coming off an 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union II in their most recent match. New England trails in the all-time series against Red Bull II, 2-4-1, but holds the 2-1-1 edge at home. Red Bull II ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with nine goals scored, and is led by Roald Mitchell and Rafael Mosquera, who each have scored two goals this season.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #5

New England Revolution II vs. Red Bull New York II

Sunday, April 12, 2026

7:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium

(Smithfield, R.I.)







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