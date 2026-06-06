Revolution II Visit FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday

Published on June 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - New England Revolution II (5-2-4, 22 pts.) returns to action on Sunday, visiting FC Cincinnati 2 (3-8-0, 9 pts.) at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Ryan Le on the call.

Revolution II enter Sunday's contest in strong form, riding a five-match unbeaten run after earning points in every contest during May. New England has also been strong on the road this season, collecting points in three of four away games (1-1-2). In the team's most recent match on May 22, New England battled Crown Legacy FC to a 2-2 draw before securing the extra point with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

New England's defense remains among MLS NEXT Pro's best, as Revolution II's 10 goals conceded this season rank third-fewest in the league. Defenders Gabe Dahlin, Jared Smith, and Jake Shannon each logged 90-minute shifts and combined for 15 clearances in the draw against Crown Legacy. Revolution II's backline limited Crown Legacy, the Eastern Conference leader, to four shots on target.

Forward/winger Myles Morgan and Shannon both scored a goal in the draw at Crown Legacy. Shannon netted his second goal over the last three matches, while Morgan continued his impressive Revolution II debut campaign by tallying his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Morgan's strike also earned him MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 12 honors, marking New England's second time winning the award in the 2026 campaign.

Midfielder Carlos Zambrano, who also netted a Goal of the Matchweek earlier this season, logged an assist in the May 22 draw. The Venezuelan recorded his third helper of the season, tied with Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira for the team lead, and his fourth goal contribution. The 21-year-old attacker seeks his 11th consecutive appearance on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian also delivered a key performance against Crown Legacy. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick made two saves in regulation before adding two stops in the shootout to help New England secure its third shootout win of the season, tying the league lead. Donovan has helped New England collect points in six of his seven starts this season, carrying a 3-1-3 record.

On Sunday, New England will be without four players as they represent their respective national teams during the June window. Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn has been called-up to the Panama Senior National Team for the final friendlies in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh earned his first international call-up with the Jamaica Under-20 Men's National Team, while Oliveira and Javaun Mussenden will both represent the United States at the U-18 and U-19 levels, respectively.

Revolution II battle against FC Cincinnati 2 for the second time this season, after claiming a 2-1 victory in the first meeting at Beirne Stadium. Sunday's hosts enter this weekend's contest at 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 3-8-0 record, with all three wins at home. Stefan Chirila leads Cincinnati's attack with four goals, while goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has recorded 22 saves.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #12

New England Revolution II at FC Cincinnati 2

Sunday, June 7, 2026

6:00 p.m. ET

NKU Soccer Stadium

(Highland Heights, Ky.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 6, 2026

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