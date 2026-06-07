Chicago Fire FC II Falls on the Road against Atlanta United 2

Published on June 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







ATHENS, GA - Chicago Fire FC II (3-5-4, 16 points) fell to Atlanta United 2 (7-4-1, 22 points) on Saturday night at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia.

Chicago Fire FC II almost seized momentum coming out of halftime, producing one of their best attacking sequences on the night in the 50th minute. Hugo Berg, Milan Napoe, and Tidiane Diawara each generated opportunities but Atlanta goalkeeper James Donaldson stood tall with multiple saves to maintain the scoreless draw.

Atlanta then opened up the scoring in the 54th minute when Arif Kovac finished a set piece after a build up from Mohamed Cisset and Santiago Pita. The hosts then continued to maintain their advantage despite the continued pressure from Chicago.

As CFII pushed for a late equalizer, Atlanta capitalized on opportunities in stoppage time when Enzo Dovlo doubled their lead in the 92nd minute with Santiago Pita adding a third two minutes later to seal the result.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will return to Chicago to face Inter Miami II on Sunday, June 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Atlanta United 2 3:0 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

ATL - Kovac (10) (Cisset 3) (WATCH) 54'

ATL - Dovlo (3) (Pita 2) (WATCH) 90+2'

ATL - Pita (2) (Butts 2) (WATCH) 90+4'

Discipline:

CHI - Diawara (Caution) 45+1'

ATL - Sibrian (Caution) 56'

CHI - Williams (Caution) 78'

CHI - Napoe (Caution) 85'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., Damian, Berg, Nagle, Chavez, Pineda, Fleming (Capt.), Clark (Williams 72'), Boltz (Moralez 89'), Napoe, Diawara (Villanueva 59')

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, Bernhardt, Campos, Field

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Atlanta United 2: GK Donaldson, Cisset, Senanou, Chica, Tablante, Sibrian (Browne 62'), Jardines, Henry (Pita HT), Dunbar (Majub 80'), Kovac (Butts 76'), Weah (Dovlo HT)

Substitutes not used: Clarson, Fakiyesi, Ilevbare

Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts

Stats Summary: ATL / CHI

Shots: 16 / 13

Shots on Goal: 6 / 2

Passing Accuracy: 80.6% / 78.1%

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 5 / 5

Fouls: 15 / 21

Offsides: 6 / 1

Venue: Turner Soccer Complex (Athens, Ga.)

Referee: Izlen Peksenar

Assistant Referee 1: Noah Kenyawani

Assistant Referee 2: Paige Bell

Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 6, 2026

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