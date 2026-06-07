St Louis CITY2 Picks up an Extra Point in a 4-3 Shootout Win at Colorado Rapids 2

Published on June 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







DENVER, CO - St Louis CITY2 earned a 4-3 shootout win over Colorado Rapids 2 at University of Denver Soccer Stadium following a 1-1 draw in regulation on Saturday night. Colorado opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a goal from Josh Copeland. Palmer Ault responded with the game-tying goal and his seventh goal of the season in the 42nd minute. Ault has recorded three goal contributions in his last three matches (two goals, one assist). In the penalty shootout following regulation, Nate Martinez, who made his professional debut on Saturday, made a key save, while Drew Dowling, another debutant, scored the winning penalty kick. CITY2 won the penalty shootout 4-3 with Ault, Jemone Barclay, Andrew De Gannes, and Dowling scoring.

After the squad's upcoming bye week, CITY2 returns to action on Saturday, June 20, facing Minnesota United FC 2 at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Palmer Ault scored his seventh goal of the season. Ault is now tied for third in MLS NEXT Pro in goals scored

Ault has recorded three goal contributions in his last three matches (two goals, one assist)

Lorenzo Cornelius recorded his second assist of the season

With the start, Nate Martinez and Joe Andrews made their professional debuts

Additionally, CITY SC U-16 academy players Drew Dowling and Miroslav Levkovsky made their professional debuts, entering the match as substitutes in the second half

Saturday's shootout win marked the club's third of the season

CITY2 extended their second-place lead in the Western Conference to 29 points and improved to a 7-2-5 record in 2026

Goal-Scoring Plays

COL: Josh Copeland (Sydney Wathuta, Rogelio Garcia), 34th minute - Josh Copeland scored with a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the upper left central zone.

STL: Palmer Ault (Lorenzo Cornelius), 42nd minute - Palmer Ault scored with a header from the center of the box to the lower left central zone.

Scoring Summary

COL: Josh Copeland (Sydney Wathuta, Rogelio Garcia), 34'

STL: Palmer Ault (Lorenzo Cornelius), 42'

Misconduct Summary

COL: Jabari De Coteau (caution), 27'

STL: Lorenzo Cornelius (caution), 43'

COL: Charlie Harper (caution), 69'

Lineups

COL: GK Kendall Starks; D Jaden Chan Tack, D Grant Gilmore, D Vincent Rinaldi (Charlie Harper, 64'), D Jabari DeCoteau; M Luis Garcia (Donovan Phillip, 65'), M Sydney Wathuta, M Nathan Tchoumba; F Josh Copeland ©, F Billo Diop (Landon Strohmeyer, 82'), F Rogelio Garcia (Jonny De La Fuente, 65')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Dash Williams, D Charlie Harper, D Kai Thomas, D Kamal Sawadogo, M Chris Aquino, M Sebastian Siegler

TOTAL SHOTS: 22; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

STL: GK Nate Martinez; D Joe Andrews (Jemone Barclay, 60'), D Chris Pearson ©, D Owen Jorgensen, D Andrew De Gannes; M Adeteye Gbadehan (Cobe Hamler, 86'), M Patrick McDonald; M Riley Lynch, M Evan Carlock (Miroslav Levkovsky, 86'), M Lorenzo Cornelius (Drew Dowling, 71'); F Palmer Ault

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, M Blake Wilson

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 4

Referee: Emmy Nonso-Anyakwo

Assistant Referees: Melissa Beck, Jarred Mosher

Fourth Official: Bowen Taylor

Venue: University of Denver Soccer Stadium

Weather: Sunny, 93 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 6, 2026

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