St Louis CITY2 Defender Sidney Paris Called up to Puerto Rico National Team for Upcoming FIFA Series Friendlies in June

Published on June 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 defender Sidney Paris has been called up to the Puerto Rican national team for their upcoming FIFA Series Friendlies against Saudi Arabia on June 5 in Austin, TX and a closed door friendly against Iran on June 9 in Arizona. Paris has been a member of Puerto Rico's senior national team for three years, making 16 appearances and 16 starts.

The defender most recently joined Puerto Rico in their international friendly against Guam in March where he started and helped the squad to a 4-0 shutout win.

Paris made his international debut against the British Virgin Islands in March 2023 during the CONCACAF Nations League where he later earned CONCACAF Nations League Best XI (League C) honors. The defender signed with CITY2 on February 24 ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, making eight appearances and six starts, playing 523 minutes so far. He has helped CITY2 to a 6-2-4 record, sitting in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings with 24 points.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 2, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Defender Sidney Paris Called up to Puerto Rico National Team for Upcoming FIFA Series Friendlies in June - St. Louis City SC 2

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