St Louis CITY2 Defender Stone Marion Called up to U.S. U-18 MNT for Upcoming International Training Camp in Oliva, Spain

Published on May 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 defender Stone Marion has been called up to the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for their upcoming international training camp in Oliva, Spain from June 1-9, led by head coach Jeremy Hall. Marion will be representing the U.S. for the first time in his youth national team career. The U.S. U-18's will face Qatar on June 5 and Sweden on June 8.

Marion, a product of St. Louis CITY SC's Academy system, made the jump to CITY2 this season where he has made seven total appearances, including three starts where he played 90 minutes in each match. The defender has scored three goals in three consecutive matches for St. Louis CITY SC's U-19 academy squad in this year's MLS NEXT Cup against New England Revolution, Austin FC, and New York Red Bulls. Marion will join Xavier University at the end of the summer after committing to the Musketeers last year.







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