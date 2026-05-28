Sporting KC II Closes out Busy May with Road Match against Real Monarchs

Published on May 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II closes out a jam-packed May with a road test against Real Monarchs on Friday night. Kickoff at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah is set for 9 p.m. CT and will air live on the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

This will be the final meeting between SKC II and the Monarchs in the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Real Monarchs got the better of SKC II earlier in the season.

Head coach Lee Tschantret and his SKC II side will look to pick up a result to conclude a month that saw them play six MLS NEXT Pro regular season games. They began May with two results in three matches including a road win at Colorado Rapids 2 on May 10, their last result.

Forwards Kashan Hines and Missael Rodriguez scored against Rapids 2 to help lift Sporting KC II to their first road win. Both Hines and Rodriguez have three goals this season, tied with Shane Donovan for the most on the team. Hines will join the US Men's U-17 team for a training camp in Brazil following the game against Real Monarchs, his first international call up.

Last Friday against Austin FC II, Sporting KC Academy amateur Carter Derksen appeared in his first game since April 19. Derksen, along with fellow Academy amateur Jack Francka, and defender Zane Wantland pace the team in assists with two.

Francka has appeared in 13 of 14 games for Tschantret, bested only by Rodriguez, Hines and defender Pierre Lurot. The SKC II Co-captain, Lurot, is the only SKC II player to play every minute this season for SKC II and leads the league in minutes played by a full 90 minutes. Fellow captain Blaine Mabie has started seven straight matches after recovering from an injury he picked up earlier in the season.

The Monarchs are led by head coach Mark Lowry. They are very close to the playoff line near the halfway point of the season, sitting on 18 points after picking up three straight results including back-to-back wins. Their top scorer so far is Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos at four goals.

Sporting KC II will play their first of two June matches on Monday, June 8 at MNUFC 2. The Monday night match will kick at 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed for free at either MLSNEXTPro.com or in the OneFootball app.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 15

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Zions Bank Stadium (Herriman, Utah)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SLCvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @RealMonarchs

Instagram: @realmonarchs







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 28, 2026

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