St Louis CITY2 Returns Home to Face North Texas SC for the First Time this Season

Published on May 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 returns to Energizer Park on Saturday, May 30, to face North Texas SC for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis tied LAFC2 1-1 last Sunday at USC-Rawlinson Stadium before falling 7-6 in the penalty shootout following regulation. Palmer Ault notched his sixth goal of the season off a combination play between Lorenzo Cornelius and Evan Carlock. The Black and Gold tied the match in first half stoppage time and eventually took home the extra point in the shootout. Through nine matches against LAFC2, CITY2 remains unbeaten with a 3-0-6 record.

In his first season of professional soccer, Ault has 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) through 12 matches played. Cornelius recorded his first professional assist last weekend in his first professional start.

North Texas and St. Louis have quite the history, not only the regular season but also in the playoffs, dating back to the teams facing each other in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final. Last season, CITY2 won the regular season series against NTX, earning a 3-0 win in March, a 2-0 win in June, and a 3-1 win in August. St. Louis has the upper hand in the regular season series with a 5-3-2 all-time regular season record. In those five wins, CITY2 has scored 14 goals, averaging 2.8 goals per meeting.

North Texas enters Saturday's contest sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with a 4-4-4 record and 18 points. In the month of May, North Texas is 2-1-1, most recently tying San Jose Earthquakes II 2-2 before falling 4-2 in the penalty shootout last Saturday. Forward Nathaniel James and midfielder Edouard Nys lead NTX with eight goals scored. Nys also leads the team in assists with five.







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