St Louis CITY2 Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin Called up to U.S. U-19 MNT Domestic Training Camp in Fayetteville, Georgia

Published on May 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin has been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for their upcoming domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from June 1-10, led by head coach Gonzalo Segares. McPartlin will be representing the U.S. for the first time in his youth national team career. McPartlin is the first CITY SC goalkeeper in club's history to get a national team call up.

The U.S. U-19's will face Argentina in back-to-back matches on June 5 and 7, then close out their final match against Japan on June 9.

McPartlin has been a member of St Louis CITY2 since 2025 and made his professional debut against Sporting KC II in August 2025, earning his first professional clean sheet in a 3-0 win. The Missouri Native has made seven starts and appearances for CITY2 this season, earning three clean sheets and making 24 total saves, with a 3-1-3 record. McPartlin spent time with CITY SC in both preseason camps this year and has been a regular in first team training this year.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 28, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin Called up to U.S. U-19 MNT Domestic Training Camp in Fayetteville, Georgia - St. Louis City SC 2

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