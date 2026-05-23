St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement
Published on May 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St. Louis CITY SC has added CITY2 goalkeeper Colin Welsh to the first-team roster on a short-term loan agreement ahead of today's match against Austin FC. Kickoff is set for 1:45 p.m. CT at Energizer Park.
Per MLS roster rules, short-term agreements allow clubs to temporarily add players from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliates for league matches, the U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship, and exhibitions.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has added CITY2 goalkeeper Colin Welsh to the first-team roster on a short-term loan agreement.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC 2
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