Academy duo score first pro goals to secure home win; Goalkeeper George Marks records six saves
Published on May 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced Atlanta United 2 on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a 2-1 win. Atlanta's Arif Kovac opened the scoring early in the fifth minute. In the second half, Academy midfielder Matheus De Paula scored his first professional goal to level the match. In the 83rd minute, Academy forward Theo Reed scored the game winning goal to secure all three points at home.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Friday, May 29th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Philadelphia Union II (2) - Atlanta United 2 (1)
Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex (Chester, PA)
Saturday, May 23, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Jorge Escobar
AR1: Nicholas Seymour
AR2: Achal Awasthi
4TH: Pavel Georgiev
GOALS/ASSISTS
ATL - Arif Kovac (Cisset) 5'
PHI - Matheus De Paula (unassisted) 48'
PHI - Theo Reed (Griffin, Ferreira) 83'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
ATL - Dominik Chong Qui (caution) 47'
PHI - Mamoutou Berthé (caution) 63'
PHI - John Ruf (caution) 88'
PHI - Oliver Pratt (caution) 90'+5
LINEUPS
Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Rafael Uzcátegui, Kaiden Moore, Jordan Griffin, Oliver Pratt, Oscar Benitez, Matheus De Paula (Giovanny Sequera 61'), Willyam Ferreira, Nehan Hasan (Mamoutou Berthé 61'), Theo Reed, Eddy Davis III (John Ruf 46').
Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook, Charlie Lorenz.
Atlanta United 2: Jonathan Ransom, Mohamed Cisset, Matthew Senanou, Adrian Gill (Andrew Jardines 75'), Adyn Torres, Ignacio Suarez-Couri, Arif Kovac, Daniel Chica, Dominik Chong Qui, Enzo Dovlo (Moises Tablante Marquez 64'), Cameron Dunbar (Liam Butts 71').
Substitutes not used: Patrick Weah, Ilan Ettinger, DD Sibrian, Miguel Pineda.
TEAM NOTES
Academy forward Theo Reed earned his first career MLS NEXT Pro start.
Academy midfielder Matheus De Paula scored his first professional goal.
Academy Forward Theo Reed scored his first professional goal.
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