Sporting KC II Hosts Austin FC II in Final Home Game Until July 19

Published on May 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II returns to Victory Field to face Austin FC II on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com and the match will air live on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Friday's game is the first of three meetings between Austin and SKC II with the second matchup slated for 30 days later at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. The two Frontier Division sides will meet again in August.

Head coach Lee Tschantret and his SKC II squad have earned two results in their last two home games. They notched their first home win of the season against Whitecaps FC 2 after Kashan Hines netted a stoppage time winner for his first professional goal.

Since the 3-2 win over Vancouver, Hines has tallied two goals, tying him for the team lead at three. He has scored in back-to-back games and started seven of 13 appearances in his second amateur season with SKC II. His most recent goal was assisted by Missael Rodriguez, his first Sporting assist. He is also tied for the team lead with three goals.

Three SKC II players have two assists. Defender Jack Francka, SKC II's corner kick taker, and midfielder Carter Derksen are two academy amateurs with two assists. Defender Zane Wantland, who inked a professional contract on May 8 also has two assists.

One Sporting player has played every minute this season, defender and co-captain Pierre Lurot. The Michigan alum has earned three short term, first team call ups while anchoring Tschantret's defense.

Austin currently occupies third place in the Western Conference behind fellow Frontier Division fronts Houston Dynamo 2 and St Louis CITY2. They are led by head coach Jason Shackell who took over the job in November 2025 after leading the Black and Verde's U-16s. Their leading scorer is second year MLS NEXT Pro player Jorge Alastuey who has eight six goals after scoring 10 times in 2025.

Sporting KC II will close out their busy month of May on Friday, May 29 on the road against Real Monarchs. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CT with livestreams available on the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 14

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Tickets: SeatGeek.com*

Watch:* OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvATX

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @AustinFCII

Instagram: @austinfcii







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