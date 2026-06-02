Inter Miami CF II Match against NYCFC II to be Played at Nu Stadium this Saturday

Published on June 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's upcoming MLS NEXT Pro regular season match against New York City FC II, originally scheduled to be played at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, has been relocated to the Club's state-of-the-art Nu Stadium in Miami. The fixture will mark the first-ever Inter Miami CF II match hosted at the venue. The match is set for this Saturday, June 6, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Fans interested in attending this event will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for $5 prior to entering the venue through the Royal Caribbean East Gate (#4 on the map) on matchday, while supplies last.

Complimentary parking will be available for fans in the Red Lot adjecent to Festival Way. Please refer to the map below for parking and venue access information.

Don't miss the chance to witness a milestone moment for Inter Miami II as the team takes the field at Nu Stadium for the first time!







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