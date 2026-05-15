Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC this Monday

Published on May 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-6L-3D, 4 pts) is gearing up for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action this Monday, May 18, hosting Crown Legacy FC (6W-1L-3D, 23 pts) at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Crown Legacy FC

Monday's matchup will mark the 10th all-time meeting between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win and eight losses against Crown Legacy FC.

In the most recent encounter between the teams, Inter Miami II fell 3-0 on the road against the North Carolina side.

Scouting Report

Crown Legacy arrives in South Florida sitting second in the Eastern Conference standings with 23 points through 10 matches, compiling a record of six wins, one loss and three draws during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Most recently, Crown Legacy suffered its first defeat of the campaign, falling 3-2 on the road against Chicago Fire FC II on May 9.

Canadian forward Hugo Mbongue has been one of the team's standout performers this season, leading Crown Legacy offensively with seven goals and one assist.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 15, 2026

Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC this Monday - Inter Miami CF II

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