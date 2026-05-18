Inter Miami CF II Falls against Crown Legacy FC

Published on May 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-7L-3D, 4 pts) fell to Crown Legacy FC today at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida and Cesar Abadia formed the back four; Joseph Convers, Alexander Shaw and captain Ian Urkidi started in midfield; Preston Plambeck, Mateo Saja and Santiago Morales in attack.

Match Action

During the first half, Crown Legacy FC opened the scoreline with a goal in the ninth minute. The visitors then added three more goals through the remainder of the first 45'.

In the 74th minute, the visitors added their fifth goal of the afternoon.

Second-half substitute Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida pulled one back for Inter Miami II as he registered his seventh goal of the season and his fourth consecutive match finding the back of the net.

The match concluded with a 1-5 result as the visitors took home the three points.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will continue MLS NEXT Pro regular season action visiting Orlando City B on Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Osceola Heritage Park.







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