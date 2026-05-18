Timbers2 Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven Games with 1-0 Shutout Win over San Jose Earthquakes II on the Road

Published on May 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Portland Timbers2 extended its current unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 shutout win over San Jose Earthquakes II on the road at Negoesco Stadium on Sunday night. Following a scoreless first 45 minutes, Colin Griffith broke the deadlock with five minutes to go in regulation, finishing a solo effort in the box through traffic in the 85th minute. Griffith's tally would prove to be the decider as T2 handed Quakes II their first home loss of the campaign and secured their third consecutive win and clean sheet on the road.

Rolling on the road

With the result, T2 extends its current unbeaten run in MLS NEXT Pro to seven matches (4-0-3). Additionally, Portland secured a third consecutive away win and shutout, dating back to April 15. Notably, Timbers2 has outscored their opponents 5-0 on the road over that span. Colin Griffith scored the lone goal in today's match, marking his third career goal and his third in the last four games. Additionally, Griffith has now scored in back-to-back matches, joining Daniel Cervantes and Noah Santos as the only other players to achieve the feat in 2026 for Portland. With his game-winning goal tonight, Griffith adds himself to the T2 scoring co-leaders list, joining Daniel Cervantes and Noah Santos with three goals each. Notably, both Connor Ferguson and Daniel Cervantes recorded their first MLS NEXT Pro assist on Griffith's effort.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Colin Griffith (Connor Ferguson, Daniel Cervantes), 85th minute: Daniel Cervantes played back a pass to Connor Ferguson at the top of the area who slotted the ball through the box to Colin Griffith. Griffith controlled the ball through traffic and smashed a right footed shot from the center of the 18-yard-box into the roof of the net.

Notes

Timbers2 (5-1-4, 20 pts) is currently fourth in the Western Conference following tonight's result.

With the win, T2 extended its current unbeaten run in MLS NEXT Pro to seven matches (4-0-3), dating back to March 23.

Portland has outscored opponents 12-7 over that period.

Additionally, Timbers2 extended their away winning streak to three games, dating back to April 15.

Notably, Portland registered a third consecutive road shutout.

T2 has outscored their opponents 5-0 on the road over that span.

Colin Griffith scored his third career goal and third in the last four games.

Additionally, Griffith has now scored in back-to-back matches.

Griffith joins T2 forwards Daniel Cervantes and Noah Santos as the only other players to complete the feat in 2026 for Portland.

Notably, Griffith also joins Cervantes and Santos atop the club leaders standing in goals this season with three each.

Connor Ferguson recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro assist.

Daniel Cervantes also recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro assist.

Sam Joseph registered three saves in the match (5th app., all starts).

Notably, it marks Joseph's third shutout of the season.

Timbers2 handed San Jose Earthquakes II their first home defeat of the season in four matches.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 return home to Providence Park when they host the Western Conference leading, Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff for the match is set for 1:00 p.m. (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (5-1-4, 20pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes II (5-3-2, 17pts)

May 17, 2026 - Negoesco Stadium (San Francisco, Calif.)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers2 0 1 1

San Jose Earthquakes II 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Griffith (Ferguson, Cervantes), 85

Misconduct Summary:

SJ: Kwende Jr. (caution), 25

SJ: Spivey (caution), 45+2

POR: Santos (caution), 71

POR: E. Izoita (caution), 81

POR: Barjolo (caution), 90

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Ferguson, D Lund, D Ondo, M Fernandez, M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, M Santos (Kissel, 74), M GriÃ¯Â¬Æth (Barjolo, 89), F Cervantes (Núñez, 89)

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Griffith, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Griffith and Izoita, 2); FOULS: 11 (Cervantes, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 3

SJ: GK Montali, D Heisner (Ling, 82), D Dossman, D Cano ©, D Kwende Jr. (Baptista, 74), M Serra (Mendoza, 65), M K. Spivey (J. Spivey, 74) (Friedman 62), M Rajagopal, F Bohane (Allen, 65), F de Flores, F Donnery

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (de Flores and Bohane, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

Referee: Justin St. Pierre

Assistant Referees: Emmanuel Padilla, Bhavik Dutt

Fourth Official: Kevin Lewis

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.